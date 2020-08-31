Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures to reporters as he arrives at his office in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
politics

Trump calls Abe 'greatest prime minister in Japan's history'

TOKYO

U.S. President Donald Trump called Shinzo Abe the "greatest prime minister in Japan's history" during their phone conversation on Monday, according to a White House spokesman.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement Trump told Abe he had done a "fantastic job" and that the relationship between their two countries was stronger than it has ever been.

"The president called Prime Minister Abe the greatest prime minister in Japan's history," Deere said.

In their 30-minute conversation, Abe told Trump that the strengthening of their two nations' alliance would be maintained even after Abe's departure from office, a Japanese government spokesman said.

Abe announced on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, his long-running battle with ulcerative colitis ending his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

"He wants President Trump to rest assured because the policy of bolstering the Japan-U.S. alliance will remain unchanged," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura said.

Abe told Trump that Japan would like to cooperate closely with the United States as it draws up a new missile defense strategy, Nishimura said.

Japan in July took a step toward acquiring weapons that can strike North Korea, after a ruling party committee approved proposals to consider acquiring strike capability to halt ballistic missile attacks.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will vote on Sept 14 for a new leader to succeed Abe.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Because Trump loves a butt kisser, and Abe has been romancing his posterior since they first met.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Surprised he didn't call him "Japan's best prime minister since Lincoln."

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I doubt Trump knows any other Japanese prime minister anyway.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

If Trump knows all of what Abe was involved in internal scandal affairs he doesn't want to compete...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

In other news: "Abenomics has been a flop, Professor Kingston says (the Temple University Prof).

Besides that, Trump doesn't know what Abe achieved or what he didn't.

He most definitely enjoyed the golf parties ..... especially because Abe let him win.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

