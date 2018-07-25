Former Foreign Minister Kishida boosts Abe's chances of staying on as PM

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday ruled out running in a ruling party leadership race and said he would give his support to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instead, reinforcing Abe's chances of staying in power.
Being head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) means Abe would automatically stay on as prime minister since the ruling coalition holds a majority in parliament.
"I decided it was appropriate to deal with various policy challenges under Prime Minister Abe," Kishida, the LDP's policy chief, told a news conference.
If Abe is re-elected and his party stays in power, Abe can stay premier until September 2021. Combined with his previous two-year tenure to 2007, that would make him the longest serving leader of Japan.
Kishida has been less popular than other candidates, including Abe, in opinion polls on who should be next prime minister. Analysts have said Kishida may decide not to challenge Abe and wait for the premier to hand-pick him as successor.
Despite being mired in a series of scandals, Abe's poll ratings have recovered and he is now seen as having a strong chance of winning a third term as LDP head.
With Kishida out of the race, contenders challenging Abe would include ex-defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, Internal Affairs Minister Seiko Noda and Foreign Minister Taro Kono.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
since1981
Why not just let the people of Japan decide who leads the country.
jcapan
While I agree parliamentary systems are strange--I prefer having a say about who leads my country--but who's saying voters haven't continuously supported the LDP and thus it's leadership. Last year's election results looked like this:
LDP 18,555,717
Kibo no to (Koike’s party) 9,677,524
Komeito 6,977,712
Ishin no Kai 3,387,097
Constitutional Democratic Party 11,084,890
Communist 4,404,081
You're looking at about 38 million votes for the 4 conservative parties and only about 15 million votes for more liberal/left candidates. Whichever LDP president helms the party and thus the nation, we're likely in for the same cocktail of nationalism and neoliberalism.