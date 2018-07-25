Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy chief Fumio Kishida smiles as he arrives at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Former Foreign Minister Kishida boosts Abe's chances of staying on as PM

By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday ruled out running in a ruling party leadership race and said he would give his support to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instead, reinforcing Abe's chances of staying in power.

Being head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) means Abe would automatically stay on as prime minister since the ruling coalition holds a majority in parliament.

"I decided it was appropriate to deal with various policy challenges under Prime Minister Abe," Kishida, the LDP's policy chief, told a news conference.

If Abe is re-elected and his party stays in power, Abe can stay premier until September 2021. Combined with his previous two-year tenure to 2007, that would make him the longest serving leader of Japan.

Kishida has been less popular than other candidates, including Abe, in opinion polls on who should be next prime minister. Analysts have said Kishida may decide not to challenge Abe and wait for the premier to hand-pick him as successor.

Despite being mired in a series of scandals, Abe's poll ratings have recovered and he is now seen as having a strong chance of winning a third term as LDP head.

With Kishida out of the race, contenders challenging Abe would include ex-defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, Internal Affairs Minister Seiko Noda and Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Why not just let the people of Japan decide who leads the country.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Why not just let the people of Japan decide who leads the country.

While I agree parliamentary systems are strange--I prefer having a say about who leads my country--but who's saying voters haven't continuously supported the LDP and thus it's leadership. Last year's election results looked like this:

LDP 18,555,717

Kibo no to (Koike’s party) 9,677,524

Komeito 6,977,712

Ishin no Kai 3,387,097

Constitutional Democratic Party 11,084,890

Communist 4,404,081

You're looking at about 38 million votes for the 4 conservative parties and only about 15 million votes for more liberal/left candidates. Whichever LDP president helms the party and thus the nation, we're likely in for the same cocktail of nationalism and neoliberalism.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

