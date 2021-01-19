Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's administrative and regulatory reform minister Taro Kono uses his smartphone during the ordinary session of the Diet which opened on Monday. Photo: EUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Kono to handle coordination of coronavirus vaccinations

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he had instructed Taro Kono, administrative reform minister, to also handle coordination of the government's preparations for delivering the coronavirus vaccine.

Suga said Japan would aim to start delivering the vaccine by the end of February.

"We want to make utmost effort to deliver safe and effective vaccinations," Suga told reporters.

Japan expanded a state of emergency in the capital area to seven more prefectures earlier this month to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections.

I don't know what to say. We are in this for the long haul.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Suga said Japan would aim to start delivering the vaccine by the end of February.

My man wants to host the Olympics in July...good luck.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Assigning a non medical professional to a medical job....

Well at least Kono speaks English

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's sensible. Japan's health ministry is super-busy, engaged in many jobs (they should not only handle public health but also labor issues). They better outsource assignments. I think Minister Kono is capable of handling it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good, Suga appointed Kono for the job. Kono is "osagawase man" he speaks straight but he is dynamic and his thinking new. LDP is a group of "ro gai" old folks.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

