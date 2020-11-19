Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a CEO Dialogue forum Friday via video link, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, hosted by Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: APEC CEO Dialogues Malaysia 2020 via AP
politics

Japan aims to expand regional free trade pact as UK, China eye membership

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Ju-min Park
TOKYO

Japan aims to expand a major regional free trade pact called the CPTPP, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, potentially catering for China's and Britain's interest in joining the deal.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) links 11 countries including Canada, Australia and Japan.

"Japan will aspire for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific through the early conclusion of the RCEP agreement and the steady implementation and expansion of the CPTPP as next year's chair," Suga said.

Suga made the comment in a pre-recorded video message delivered at the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) CEO Dialogues, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit later Friday.

RCEP, or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, is the world's largest free trade deal signed this month by 15 economies, while the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific is potentially an even larger pact the 21-member APEC has been aspiring to.

A spokesman for the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday his country was open to the idea of joining the CPTPP, while Britain earlier this year announced its intent to pursue accession to the pact.

Meanwhile, during his APEC speech, Suga, who became prime minister in September, reiterated his key policy priorities - digital transformation and reduction of greenhouse gases.

"As people's behavioral patterns shift due to COVID-19, accelerating digital transformation is crucial," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Better to keep China out of the CPTPP. America will join when Biden is President.

China can not be trusted with trade deals.

Boycott China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

NO Communist China thank-you. And the last time I checked, UK was not in the Pacific region, so a big NO to them too.

How about free, democratic Taiwan instead?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

UK and China can get a fake plastic ID to this club. Easily.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

