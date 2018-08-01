Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, center back to the camera, talk during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Japan meet in Moscow for talks on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
politics

Japan asks Russia to reduce military activity on disputed islands

2 Comments
MOSCOW

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Tuesday that Tokyo had asked Russia to reduce its military activity on a disputed island chain in the Pacific after Moscow beefed up its forces there in response to what it sees as a potential threat.

The territorial dispute over the islands, known as the Kuriles in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, is so acrimonious that Moscow and Tokyo have not yet signed a peace treaty to mark the end of World War Two.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved the deployment of Russian warplanes on one of the disputed islands in February, accelerating the area’s militarisation at a time when Moscow’s ties with Tokyo are strained over the roll-out of the Aegis U.S. missile system.

Moscow has also deployed its newest missile defence systems to the islands and plan to build a naval base there even as it continues talks about the territorial dispute.

"We have asked the Russian side to take particular measures because Russia is building up its military potential on the four northern islands," Onodera said after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, in Moscow.

The Soviet Union seized the islands from Japan at the end of World War Two.

Onodera said that the ground-based Aegis ballistic missile defence stations were solely intended to defend Japan and did not pose any threat to Russia.

Russia is concerned that Japan is allowing Washington to use its territory as a base for a U.S. military build-up in north Asia under the pretext of countering North Korea.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Hahaha! Poor Japan! They can do all the drills to "take back the islands" and "defend the islands" and more, but if other countries engage in acts to defend what they call theirs, it hurts Japan's feelings.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Hoppo Ryodo.

Give them back.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic