Abe denies involvement by himself, wife in discount land sale

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday remained steadfast that he and his wife were not involved in a discount land-sale deal that has seen the opposition call for the resignation of his key ally, Finance Minister Taro Aso.
Abe and Aso have come under fresh pressure over the ministry's admission this week that it had altered documents related to the sale of state-owned land at a steep discount to a school operator with ties to Abe's wife, Akie.
Suspicion of a cover-up could slash Abe's ratings and dash his hopes for a third term as leader of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Victory in the LDP September leadership vote would put him on track to become Japan's longest-serving premier.
Copies of documents released by the finance ministry on Monday showed that references to Abe, his wife and Aso were removed from the ministry's records of the sale to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.
"When you look at the documents even before they were altered, it is clear that my wife and I were not involved," Abe told an upper house budget committee on Wednesday, a statement echoed by chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga.
Abe has said he would resign if evidence were found that they had.
According to the ministry documents, a comment from Moritomo Gakuen citing Akie Abe as telling him, "This is good land so please proceed," was removed. Yasunori Kagoike, the former head of Moritomo Gakuen, and his wife remain in custody after being arrested last July over the deal.
Asked about the reference on Wednesday, Abe said: "I checked with my wife and she says she said no such thing. My wife was neither the person in charge of establishing the school nor Mr Kagoike's boss, so naturally she would not have made such a remark."
Abe and Aso told the Diet they had never instructed officials at the finance ministry to alter the documents.
The scandal has caused a stalemate in the Diet, with opposition parties boycotting debate on the next fiscal year's budget, potentially delaying reforms to boost long-term economic growth.
On Wednesday, a senior LDP politician told opposition counterpart Kiyomi Tsujimoto that the LDP would call former National Tax Agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa to testify, a move previously opposed in return for the opposition returning to the budget debate, an opposition party official said.
Sagawa headed the ministry division that submitted the documents before he became tax agency chief in July, an appointment critics saw as a reward for his efforts to diffuse the issue with his statements to parliament last year.
Tsujimoto, who belongs to the Constitutional Democratic Party, countered by asking that Abe's wife appear as well, the opposition party official said. She did not receive a reply.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Bintaro
Is it just me or Abe sounds more and more like Trump ?
Disillusioned
There it is folks! The evidence has already been burned. The untouchables will go free.
Simon Foston
Well. It's a good thing for Abe that he doesn't have to rely on statements like that in court, isn't it.
Harry_Gatto
I'm pretty sure that eventually Aso will have to take one for the team and Abe will walk away scot-free.
paradoxbox
Class act this guy.
Uses his political power to give illegal favors to ultra-nationalistic, racist centers that are indoctrinating children with hate speech. Uses his wife's name to make sure nothing can be linked to him directly.
Then has his minions in the police and other offices to destroy the evidence and has his partners in the deal arrested and put in jail.
When the real evidence does come out, he throws more of his minions under the bus so they can take the punishment instead of him.
We all know the above to be true. The evidence is there. Why is Abe not in jail? He should be in shackles by now.
Goodlucktoyou
This sounds like a great soap opera, except one man is dead, two in prison and the topic is a far right wing school with the intention to brainwash children with fascist, nationalist ideology.
Heckleberry
Damn. Well there you have it. The case is closed.
theeastisred
It's possible that neither Aso nor Abe were directly involved, but it is clearly a fact that people under the control and direction of Aso as minister doctored the reports with the specific intention of benefiting Abe. So we need to know exactly who was involved at all levels, and why.
cucashopboy
Most of the comments here received about 5 downvotes in about 1 minute. There is something very fishy going on with the vote system whenever there is a story critical of Abe. Mods - please investigate.
Alistair Carnell
^ What you’ve described, is probably paid netuyo.
Hallowed
Agreed, any downvotes on anti-Abe and other comments should be considered suspect
Goodlucktoyou
@cucua. Even if there is something fishy about downvotes if you say something negative about the govt, try and do it in Saudi or Egypt. You’ll be in prison in no time. At least japan is relatively free.