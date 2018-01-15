Abe honors 'Japanese Schindler' in Lithuania

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday honored a Japanese diplomat credited with saving an estimated 6,000 Jews from almost certain death in 1940 at a visit to the former Japanese consulate in Lithuania.
Chiune Sugihara was serving as Japanese consul in Kaunas, then capital of Lithuania, when he disobeyed his superiors and issued Japanese visas to Jews fleeing Nazi-occupied Poland despite his country being a close ally of Nazi Germany.
Abe's visit to Lithuania, the first by a Japanese prime minister, comes as Japan seeks greater cooperation with countries such as China, a former adversary in World War Two, in the face of rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
"The courageous and humanitarian action of Mr Sugihara provides us with guidance as to how to we should survive in this world, where rule-of-law-based international order is being challenged in various forms," Abe told reporters.
"He worked far from Japan and in very difficult circumstances, but he had a strong belief as a Japanese diplomat and saved many Jewish people," Abe added on Sunday after he had toured the former consulate and sat at Sugihara's desk. "I am really proud of him as Japanese."
Japan had several of its former leaders convicted and executed by an Allied tribunal as war criminals after the end of World War Two.
Both China and South Korea have called on Japan to face up to its wartime past after Abe sent an offering to a shrine to war dead last August, the anniversary of Japan's surrender.
Sugihara was named as "Righteous among the Nations" by Israel's Yad Vashem museum among some 22,000 people honored for helping Jews avoid death in the Nazi Holocaust.
He issued thousands of Japanese transit visas to Jewish refugees in July and August 1940, opening a route for them to escape through Russia to Japan. His diplomatic career was cut short after the war and his actions remained largely unknown in Japan for decades after the conflict ended.
Most of Lithuania's Jewish population – about 200,000 people– were shot dead in first few months after Nazi Germany occupied its territory in June 1941, ending centuries of the thriving culture.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Daniel Naumoff
Let me say that this is the first decent move taken by Abe since he became prime-minister and hope I will not drown in minuses...
quercetum
‘Japanese Schindler,’ Japanese Hemingway, Japanese eggplant, etc, it’s as if they’d be indescribable otherwise.
maybeperhapsyes
Some may say too little too late. I do include myself in that group.
However, it's good that the man has been recognised by Abe (Japan) for the work he had done.
If there is a heaven, I hope he has a special place in it.
AgentX
If Japan (genuinely) admitted to their own mistakes and atrocities, then this gesture would be a lot more palatable. But, no. Just another photo opportunity trying to illustrate Japan as some kind of former and current driving 'peace force' in the world.
AgentX
Let's not forget that Japan was Germany's ally during the war. Fact.
Wallace Fred
100% in agreement. Keyword being 'genuinely'
Ricky Kaminski
Nice for Abesan to align with the virtues of Sugihara who was indeed a tremendously brave human being, with thousands of people alive today because of him. A side note to the story is that Sugihara actually went AGAINST orders by issuing these visas and was ostracised upon returning to Japan by the beaurocrats running the country. Not to be a cynic , but lets hope that this serves as a message for all to follow your own moral compass and not blindly follow rules from above. A poignant and valuable message perhaps for this administration. Wonder how much dissent Prime Minister Abe entertains within his own ranks? Still, official recognition for Sugihara must be viewed in a positive light.
Tom
Perhaps this will light a lamp within the mind and heart of Abe and perhaps, he might instruct his own people to sign some papers for those in need as the Jews were and to give them refugee status.
Shalom Abe-san
Dukeleto
The only person who should be receiving praise and recognition is Sugihara-san. A definite credit to the Japanese and a hero and role model to all.
Has the Japanese government of the day both publicly and privately apologised to the Sugihara family for its shameful treatment of Sugihara-san?
Have they included his incredibly brave exploits into Japanese school text books and forms part of the standard school syllabus and required reading for pupils regarding Japans involvement in WWII?
If at the very least neither of these things has yet happened the current government should be keeping as quiet as a mouse on the issue and shamefully hanging their heads low and not attempting to politically cash in on this mans street credentials!
This tells you all you need to know about a politician!
Tony W.
Chiune Sugihara was obviously a man of great personal morality and strength of character, and stands alongside Schindler and Raoul Wallenberg. Sad that, although unlike Wallenberg he made it home, he was ostracised when he got there. Someone should write his story; it would be good to know what he did with the rest of his life.
kurisupisu
Sugihara didn't follow orders?
That didn't go well for diplomats then nor does it now!
Free thinking is not encouraged in Japan.
tinawatanabe
It was Japan's policy to save the Jews. Sugihara was not a diplomat at that time, but later he was promoted to a diplomat because of this hard work to save the Jews.
Here is from the Wiki of Kiichiro Higuchi who helped tens of thousands of Jews.
"General Hideki Tojo, then Chief of staff of the Kwantung Army, assented to Higuchi's view that the German policy against the Jews was a serious humanitarian concern. Higuchi's lieutenant Norihiro Yasue advocated for the protection of Jewish refugees to General Seishiro Itagaki, which led to the establishment of the Japanese Jewish Policy Program in 1938"
smithinjapan
"I am really proud of him as Japanese."
knew it! No mention at all of the shame in what the government of the time did to him, and Abe’s relatives are included in that. Just instead takes credit for the man’s actions.
CrazyJoe
A picture is worth a thousand votes.
utorsa
Disagree. The Imperial Japanese government and the WWII Japanese public deserve praise and recognition for saving and settling thousands of Jewish refugees.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Jews_in_Kobe
Already housing a modest Jewish community by the start of World War II](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_II), Kobe existed as a safe haven for thousands of Jews fleeing Europe during 1940 and 1941. At its height, the Jewish community of Kobe had thousands of residents, two synagogues, and recognition from the Japanese government. After[World War II, however, the community became greatly diminished and remains extremely small today.
The Imperial Japanese government settled and integrated Jewish refugees fleeing the Holocaust. Canada and The United States turned them away.
Many of the Jewish people turned away by Canada and The United States would die in concentration camps:
http://thechronicleherald.ca/novascotia/1174272-canada-turned-away-jewish-refugees
http://www.bbc.com/news/av/magazine-39857056/the-jewish-refugees-the-us-turned-away
Akm Muzammel Huque
Chiune Sugihara , all the people of our planet will never forget you .
GW
I really hate sentences like this, enough whitewashing, just explain MORE about the history involved here!! Shine some light of the nasty bits, stop trying to push them aside with lame platitudes like the above, sadly as usual MUCH is left out.
dcog9065
A true hero and well done on honouring such a man
Cricky
Really on the same day that working visas for refugees are ended Shinzo recognises a humanitarian. Never thought I'd have to eat my own vomit.
True blue
please keep in mind that Japan has already honored the great humanitarian by establishing a beautiful memorial park in Yaotsu Gifu Prefecture a number of years ago. I have visited this solum spot a few times and prayed for the spirit of Sugihara San. Bless him and those who pay respect to him
AgentX
But there is more to the story than your simplified (and glorified) version...
http://www.cismor.jp/en/2014/01/26/negative-views-of-the-jews-in-the-japanese-newspapers-during-world-war-ii/
AgentX
Two times now I have mentioned the simple truth that Japan was allied to Germany, and that Germany was being run by the Nazi Party at the time. But my posts were deleted.
Considering how 'on-topic' and relevant this is, this is censorship gone mad JT!
Pukey2
Great. Next step, visit Nanjing and then Pingfang in Harbin.
Oh wait.