Abe says no need to raise sales tax beyond 10% for decade

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he was not considering raising the sales tax beyond 10% under his administration, and that he saw no such need for at least a decade.
The premier has repeatedly pledged to raise the sales tax to 10% this October as planned, barring a big economic shock on the scale of the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) earlier this year suggested Japan's sales tax needed to rise to as much as 26% to pay for bulging social security costs to support the fast-greying population.
Policymakers have steered clear of debating further tax increases despite the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden at twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.
Abe has twice delayed the planned tax hike since the last increase to 8% from 5% in April 2014 dealt a blow to consumers and triggered a deep economic slump. Growing pressure on the export-reliant economy this year has fueled speculation he may postpone it again.
"I'm not at all thinking about raising the sales tax any more under the Abe administration," he told a debate with other political party leaders ahead of the upper house elections set for later this month.
"I don't think it will be necessary for 10 years," he said, when asked about the possibility of a further hike beyond the one scheduled for October.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Kobe White Bar Owner
dry that one out and you could fertilize a lot of lawns, election coming by chance?
Yubaru
Butt-head!!! The consumption tax was raised from 5% to 8% under your watch in April 2014, now you are jacking it to 10% 5 1/2 years later to 10% and you have the nerve to even suggest that it may need to rise again, whether it be 10 years later or not?
Butt-head!!!
Ganbare Japan!
OECD should keep out of Japan, 26% tax is Socialism, and will never be accepted. Good for PM Abe and Japan.
zichi
I don't believe him.
Chip Star
Those would be some beautiful lawns.
TumbleDry
Hahaha! Yeah, right...
They’ll just add other taxes like the Tohoku reconstruction one or the new special tax.
Yubaru
You are already living in a socialist democracy here in Japan, and whether you are smart enough to realize it or not (guessing not) taxes here are already high, particularly in relationship to the services that the government provides in return.
Japan has swallowed Abe's increasing taxes TWICE now (consumption tax) and Abe is looking to get spanked at the upcoming elections because of it!
vanityofvanities
Individuals go broke easily when they are debt ridden while the government not.
Disillusioned
Yes, Abe is right! After another decade of being over taxed and underpaid Japan will have achieved its goal of disbanding the middle classes and taking the society back 200 years to the ruling class and slave class.
Akie
In a sense, tax is rubbery.
yoshi
For decade! How is the "present " economic condition? Please consider Mr.Abe, commoners don't feel better with their daily economy. Coming tax raising will be a big bomb. Please stop the violence to the weakness.
klausdorth
Oh, yes!!
Let us read between the lines (or better words in bolt). Is he planning to govern for another 10 years (or at least his party)?
Sounds like his buddy from the States, deDonnie Trumpless. But maybe I'm once again too picky?