Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
An employee at a bar waits for customers in an alley in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Tuesday night. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Private-sector advisers to Abe call for massive economic stimulus measures

0 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink
TOKYO

Private-sector advisers to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the government on Tuesday to implement major measures to battle the coronavirus epidemic, paving the way for him to roll out stimulus.

The advisers' recommendation, issued at a meeting of the government's top economic advisory council, called for fiscal policy measures that can support the economy throughout 2020.

"The utmost priority is to provide a sense of security by protecting employment, households and small and mid-sized firms. To achieve this end, we should mobilize all policy measures," the advisers said in a statement.

They also said the output gap, which measures the difference between an economy's actual and potential output, could widen to about 20 trillion yen in the March quarter if the economy slumps to the same extent as in the previous quarter.

The recommendation comes after the ruling coalition, earlier in the day, called on the government to secure a stimulus package worth at least 60 trillion yen ($553 billion), with 20 trillion yen in direct spending.

Abe on Saturday ordered his cabinet to compile an unprecedented package of steps - including fiscal spending, monetary policy and tax measures - to support the world's third-largest economy.

The advisers urged the government to adopt macroeconomic policies to counter rising deflationary pressures around the world and escape a vicious economic cycle, while also calling on the Bank of Japan to work with the government on appropriate and flexible monetary policy.

"While the prospect for the future remains uncertain, companies are restraining investment and consumers are holding back on spending. If such situation is prolonged, we would return to deflation," they said.

Tokyo recorded more than 70 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday for its highest tally in a single day, as pressure built on Abe to order a lockdown with a minister saying Japan's containment strategy was stretched to the limit.

Domestic cases topped 2,000, and public broadcaster NHK said 78 cases in the capital took its tally of infections past 500.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

From ‘I Told You So’ to Hopeful, Japanese People React To 2020 Olympic Postponement

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savings In Japan: How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining