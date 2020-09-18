Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga aims to get new digital agency running by autumn 2021

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has asked the government to speed up preparations for his flaghisip new digital agency, his digital minister said on Friday, which a newspaper said he aims to get up and running by the autumn of 2021.

Creating an agency to accelerate the digitalization of Japan's outdated government administration has been a key pledge of Suga's, who was elected premier on Wednesday.

Takuya Hirai, digital transformation minister, said during a media briefing Suga had told him to accelerate preparations and that he and other government staff members would gather this four-day weekend to discuss the project, and a schedule.

The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported that Suga's administration was working towards getting the agency off the ground by autumn next year and planned to submit a bill in parliament for its creation in January, without citing sources.

Asked how long it would take to set it up, Hirai said: "I think the prime minister will give us specific instructions."

The agency will spearhead efforts to make administrative work more IT-friendly, and speed up the process by consolidating various functions spread across ministries, the Nikkei said.

To prepare for the launch of the new agency, the government would create a committee that may be headed by an expert from the private sector, the newspaper added.

In Japan, less than 12% of administrative work is transacted online, according to the Japan Research Institute think-tank.

While the government has made "digital transformation" its main policy plank this year, the switch has proved difficult due partly to a vertically structured bureaucracy that hampers efforts to use common platforms for administrative work.

Suga has pledged to make sweeping changes to overcome the digital woes, which were blamed for delaying delivery of cash payouts to help citizens weather the impact of the coronavirus.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo