COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Gov't promises swift coronavirus payouts, starting in May

TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday said it hope to start distributing coronavirus relief payments next month, after extending a state of emergency nationwide and amid criticism that its response to the crisis has been slow and insufficient.

With more than 9,000 infections and nearly 200 deaths nationally, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the government was considering cash payouts of 100,000 yen for all, in an effort to cushion the economic impact.

Abe, who has seen his support hit by his handling of the outbreak, is due to hold a news conference at 6 p.m.

"We think the most important thing is to proceed with this speedily," Finance Minister Taro Aso said of the cash payout, adding the government hoped to get payments started in May.

The government's supplementary budget set out payouts of 300,000 yen to households whose incomes have been hit by the outbreak. But pressure mounted on Abe, including from within his party, to increase the help with a payment of 100,000 yen to all citizens.

The ruling party would discuss how to source the cash payments, the chief cabinet secretary said.

Abe imposed the state of emergency on main population centers, including Tokyo, from April 7 but he expanded it to the entire country on Thursday.

