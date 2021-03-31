Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to work closely with U.S., S Korea to deal with N Korea

TOKYO

Japan will coordinate closely with the United States and South Korea in dealing with North Korea, with the aim of resolving the issue of Japanese abducted by the North and denuclearising the Korean Peninsula, a top Japanese government spokesman said.

North Korea test launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan last week, underscoring steady progress in its weapons program and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews its North Korea policy.

"Close coordination between Japan, the United States and South Korea is indispensable in dealing with North Korea and maintaining regional stability," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference.

Asked about media reports that Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi would visit Washington in April to meet his U.S. and South Korean counterparts, Kato said "nothing concrete has been decided."

The White House announced earlier that U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet National Security Secretariat Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura of Japan and National Security Adviser Suh Hoon of South Korea at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

