Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Japan 'seriously concerned' over Chinese security laws for Hong Kong

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is "seriously concerned" about the move by China's parliament to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that observers fear could endanger its special autonomy and freedoms, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

In a rare statement issued minutes after the security bill was approved, Japan also called Hong Kong an "extremely important partner", underscoring close economic ties and people-to-people exchanges.

"Japan is seriously concerned about the (Chinese parliament's) decision," the ministry statement said.

"It is the long-standing policy of Japan to attach great importance to upholding a free and open system which Hong Kong has been enjoying and the democratic and stable development of Hong Kong under the 'One Country Two System' framework."

Japan's foreign ministry summoned China's ambassador to Tokyo to convey its concern over the situation and said it would carefully observe further developments in Hong Kong.

In response, the Chinese ambassador said "this is an issue regarding China's national security, and he stated China's position on the matter", the Japanese foreign ministry said in a readout from the meeting.

The Chinese government’s security law for the city is fuelling fears that Beijing is imposing its authority and eroding the high degree of autonomy the former British colony has enjoyed under the 'One Country Two Systems' formula since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China says the legislation is aimed at tackling secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city but the plan, unveiled in Beijing last week, has triggered the first big protests in Hong Kong for months.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Toyokawa Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Tips To Build A Consistent Reading Habit

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shinjuku—May 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

11 Facts About The Ukiyo-e Master Kitagawa Utamaro

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 21, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

TBS News Explains Japan Has Fewer COVID-19 Cases Thanks to Japanese Pronunciation

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Death Of Terrace House Cast Member Hana Kimura and Japan’s Mental Health Struggles

GaijinPot Blog