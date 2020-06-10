Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Japan wants to take lead for G7 statement on Hong Kong: Abe

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong Kong, where China is imposing a new security law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, we acknowledge the G7 has a mission to lead the global public opinion and Japan wants to take a lead in issuing a statement based on 'one nation, two systems' in Hong Kong," Abe told parliament.

Japan had already issued an statement independently expressing serious concern about Beijing's move on May 28, the day China passed the law, and called in the Chinese ambassador to convey its view.

Tokyo is in a sensitive situation regarding U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong, as it plans for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally set for April but postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that Beijing expressed "grave concerns" to Japan about Abe's remarks and said Hong Kong is"entirely China's internal affair."

"The relevant country should abide by international laws and basic principles of international relations," she said.

The United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Canada have criticised China for moving to impose the security law on Hong Kong, which they said would breach the 1984 Sino-British agreement on the former colony and threaten its freedoms.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Really? But Abe san has been so silent on the matter so far. Is he just thinking of what to say?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

10 Quiet Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Trending In Tokyo: Let The Choco-Mint Mania Begin!

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Financial Independence For Your Teens With The Gaica Prepaid Card

Savvy Tokyo