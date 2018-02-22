Japan wins WTO dispute against S Korea's import ban on Fukushima-related food

The World Trade Organization largely upheld a Japanese complaint against South Korean import bans and additional testing requirements imposed on Japanese seafood because of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
A WTO dispute panel said that South Korea's measures were initially justified, but that keeping them in place violated the WTO's sanitary and phyto-sanitary (SPS) agreement.
"Japan welcomes the panel's decision and hopes that South Korea will sincerely and swiftly take corrective action," Japan's Fisheries Agency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
South Korea's government said on Friday said it will appeal the ruling and will keep the ban in place.
Japan, which has been in talks with other countries such as China and Taiwan that also have trade restrictions in place, plans to step up talks with them in light of the WTO ruling, a government official said.
Many countries have removed or relaxed restrictions on produce from Japan in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, which led to meltdowns at a nuclear plant and forced Japan to suspend some agricultural and fisheries exports.
Some countries have maintained bans on imports, but South Korea is the only one that Japan has taken to the WTO.
South Korea widened its initial ban on Japanese fishery imports in 2013 to cover all seafood from eight Japanese prefectures including Fukushima.
Japan launched its trade complaint at the WTO in 2015, arguing that radioactive levels were safe and that a number of other nations, including the United States and Australia, had lifted or eased Fukushima-related restrictions.
South Korea imported 10.9 billion yen ($102 million) worth of Japanese seafood in the year to August 2013 before it broadened its restrictions. Those imports then fell to 8.4 billion yen the following year, according to the Japanese government.
Relations between Japan and South Korea, often testy, have soured in recent years.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
Interesting, that I believe is the first picture I have seen since the disaster that the workers at the site were not in full haza-mat suits. The air around the area must be "clean" enough. I wonder...
Wallace Fred
So it's my way or the highway, do as I say or else health be damned. Can't imagine the behavior if the shoe was on the other foot.
Why the sick obsession? Seriously, why only SK?
macv
who paid of whom to pull off this deal?
oldman_13
Good for the WTO.
gokai_wo_maneku
Now Koreans will not buy ANY Japanese food because they never know if it may have originated in Fukushima or not. This was a stupid idea.
AgentX
I don't see why Japan has any say in what imports other countries ban, or do not ban. Japan is certainly not one to take heed when other nations have a problem with its industries (whaling as an example). Why meddle with other nations' internal decisions?
Stuart hayward
This is the problem with trade these days, no one should be required by law to purchase foods or goods. You should be able to refuse buying anything you don't want to buy!
Just wait for the lawsuits that will come from the so called "free trade" agreement.
OssanAmerica
No, it's a WTO ruling. Not Japan's.
Because while other nations were reducing their bans, South Korea chose to increase them, mostly likely to protect their domestic market. This violated the WTO rules. Why your sick obsession with blaming Japan when South Kora is the one violating WTO rules?
NZ2011
I live here and I don't want anything from there...
Im well aware I can't control what restaurants use, and unfortunately have to trust labeling when shopping, its not that I think everything is definitely contaminated just I live here and want to keep my lifetime intake as low as possible.
kurisupisu
Let's see....hmmm.....which do I buy and consume?
Food which is contaminated and mislabeled as to origin
OR
food that isn't?
AgentX
Japan is pretty big on banned imports themselves to protect industries. Kind of hypocritical to tell Korea what to do.
Strangerland
Because they are members of the WTO, and that's how the WTO works.
gelendestrasse
What individuals choose to buy or not buy is up to them. When countries put up trade barriers it's a bad idea.
englisc aspyrgend
So Korea just highlights to its people that it has been forced to stop protecting them from possible contamination and that therefor they can not say what if any Japanese fish imports are safe, and leave it up to the consumers to decide. That should see a complete collapse of Japanese seafood imports which is probably not what the Japanese Government intended with bringing the complaint?
dcog9065
Good on the WTO to rebuke SK for breaking the rules! Even in trade SK doesn’t like playing by the rules and keeping to international agreements they themselves have signed do they?
SK better be careful, if they keep cheating and breaking the rules they will have to be expelled
jiji Xx
what jurisdiction does the WTO have? anyone know? are its decisions (supposedly) binding? and if they are, how on earth would they force a country to import stuff they don't want to?
Wallace Fred
Are you visually impaired?
Some countries have maintained bans on imports,but South Korea is the only one that Japan has taken to the WTO.
Strangerland
What's your point?
Jalapeno
dcog - please cite examples of how SK does not abide by the rules. And also, please cite countries that DO always follow the rules.
Pukey2
In essence, people are being forced to accept food that may or may not be contaminated. The Japanese fell for it (in the name of kizuna), but others won't be fooled or intimidated. Hypocritical, considering the dirty tactics use and used when it comes to importing rice into Japan.
Wallace Fred
WTO rules aside, no country has a right to force it's product on another sovereign country especially if that product might be tainted. Of course if you feel inclined to consume irradiated food, then to each their own. But dont go kicking up a storm in a teacup if someone else prefers not to lose their lives to cancer.