Japan's Minister of Finance Taro Aso, from left, International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde and Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, gather for a group picture at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 21, 2018. Photo: AP Photo/Gustavo Garello
politics

Japanese Finance Minister Aso wants G20 meetings to 'nip crises in the bud'

8 Comments
By Stanley White
TOKYO

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he wanted the Group of 20 meetings in Osaka next year to focus on identifying problems in the global economy before they could worsen.

"The role the G20 should play next year is to nip crises in the bud before they develop further," Aso said.

Aso said he also wanted next year's G20 meeting "to promote investment in high-quality infrastructure to ensure economic growth. As the chair, I want to make sure we work toward these ends".

The G20 forum of policymakers from rich and developing countries faces a broad range of problems that could derail global growth, such as trade protectionism, U.S. monetary policy, investment flows from emerging markets, and swings in currencies.

Aso said G20 finance ministers and central bankers at last week's meeting in Argentina discussed downside risks to the global economy and reaffirmed their consensus over currency market issues.

But the G20 delegates failed to reach consensus at the meeting in Argentina on how to resolve multiple disputes over U.S. tariff actions, raising fears that the G20 could struggle to reach agreement next year at a time when risks to the global economy could be increasing.

The stakes are high for Japan because U.S. President Donald Trump's administration could ask Japan to take specific measures to lower its trade surplus, which would hurt Japan's export-oriented economy.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Might be an export oriented economy for those in power or in government but 60% of Japan's economy is domestic and that's dragging itself on its forearms as its knees are worn out.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Moron.  Assumes that these plutocrats know what they are doing.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I thought IMF's Ms. Lagarde was in jail for corruption? Aso looks in good company.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I had thought that she was in jail, too. International Monetary Fund Director...? Wow! Screw up, move up!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Oh man these guys are holding a G20 meeting in Osaka next year? Crap! Your gunna wreck traffic and cause problems for as long as your here. Go back to Tokyo Taro.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@wanderlust: She was facing one year in jail but later was not punished. It's good to be rich and have connections.

Aso why don't you start by addressing the crisis at home first.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

How many crisis did Asso nip in the bud in his life long career ?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Oh man these guys are holding a G20 meeting in Osaka next year? Crap! Your gunna wreck traffic and cause problems for as long as your here. Go back to Tokyo Taro

A visit to a pharmacist may be helpful...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

