politics

Abe's offering to Yasukuni shrine sparks criticism from Seoul

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent an offering to Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni shrine for war dead on Thursday, prompting neighboring South Korea to call on Japan to reflect on its wartime actions.

Abe sent a masakaki ceremonial evergreen branch to the shrine for the autumn festival that runs until Sunday, a spokeswoman at Yasukuni said.

However, domestic media said Abe would not visit the shrine, which is viewed by South Korea and other Asian nations as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression.

"Our government expresses deep regret that leaders of Japan’s government and parliament once again sent an offering and worshipped at the Yasukuni shrine that beautifies the history of Japan’s aggressive war," South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Abe has visited the shrine in Tokyo only once since taking office in 2012, but has regularly sent offerings on Aug 15, the anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender, and during the shrine's spring and autumn festivals.

How about they mind thier business and let Japan mourn ther war dead in peace?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

here we go . . .

Koreans and Chinese won,t shut up . . . this will go on and on and on . . .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

