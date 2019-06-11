Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kremlin says idea of Putin-Trump meeting at G20 in Japan up in air

0 Comments
By Maria Tsvetkova and Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a U.S. idea for President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet at a meeting of the G20 in Japan later this month was hanging in the air and that there were no discussions on specifics yet.

Trump appeared to take the Kremlin by surprise last month when he said he planned to meet Putin at the G20 in Osaka, though Moscow was quick to say it was open to such a meeting and hoped it would happen.

Russia has long been keen to try to start rebuilding battered U.S.-Russia relations, which remain strained by everything from Syria to Ukraine and allegations of Russian interference in U.S. politics, which Moscow denies.

But the Kremlin has also made clear it is expecting to receive a formal proposal for such a meeting from the United States and has noted that the last planned session between Putin and Trump was cancelled at Washington's initiative.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday that the details of a G20 meeting between Putin and Trump had not yet been agreed or even discussed.

"The idea of a Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka within the framework of the G20 is hanging in the air," said Ushakov.

"Having raised the idea, the American side has not elaborated and we have not yet discussed the specifics and important elements - that is, the time, place and agenda - via any channels."

Ushakov complained that the signals the Kremlin was getting from the United States were unclear.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said the Kremlin's stance looked pathetic.

"While the U.S. is coercing China to agree to meet with Trump at the G20, the Kremlin is pleading for a Putin-Trump encounter in whatever format the U.S. would suggest," he wrote on social media. "It's both humiliating and at best useless, if not counterproductive."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Words To Describe Food Textures

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Secret Retro Base

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Culture

Nintendo Releases Free VR Update To Popular Games Including Smash Bros.

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Gonpachi Offers Up its Unique Sushi Beer Garden Just in Time for Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad