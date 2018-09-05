Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails off Cape Nosappu, the easternmost point in Japan. A group of islands known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia can be seen in the background. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Russia says more trust-building needed for Kuriles deal with Japan

2 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia and Japan need to do more work to build trust before a treaty can be signed to resolve a decades-old row over a group of Pacific islands, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would talk about the disputed territory - known in Russia as the Kurile islands and in Japan as the Northern Territories -- when they meet in Russia next week.

The islands dispute has meant that Tokyo and Moscow have yet to sign a peace treaty formally ending their World War Two hostilities.

"We proceed from the position that, in order to sign a peace treaty we need a corresponding atmosphere of trust and cooperation, and for that we need to further develop our bilateral contacts and partnership in various fields," Ushakov said at a briefing for reporters.

"We proceed from the position that, as you know, the Kurile islands were transferred to the Soviet Union and Russia at the end of World War Two on a lawful basis in line with international agreements."

"Proceeding from that principle, we are conducting discussions with Japanese representatives," Ushakov said.

Putin may visit Japan next year, when the Japanese city of Osaka hosts a Group of 20 summit, Ushakov said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan, already an extremely distrustful country dealing with Russia... good luck to both of them

0 ( +0 / -0 )

would you trust abe? two corruption charges we know of, giving "aid" to dodgy countries...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Diversity in the Classroom: 4 Ways to Keep English Lessons Inclusive

GaijinPot Blog

Past & Present

Ladies & The Law: The 1968 Patricide Case That Paved The Road Toward Equality In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Cities

Chiba City

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo