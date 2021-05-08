Suga says he has never put Olympics first and that IOC has final say

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", the same day an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin.
Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations.
International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga himself have insisted the Games will go on in "a safe and secure" way. Foreign spectators have been barred and planners issued an elaborate playbook of rules last month aimed at preventing coronavirus infections.
But a public opinion survey, conducted from May 7-9 by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, showed 59% wanted the Games canceled as opposed to 39% who said they should be held. "Postponement" was not offered as an option.
Another poll conducted at the weekend by TBS News found 65% wanted the Games canceled or postponed again, with 37% voting to scrap the event altogether and 28% calling for another delay. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition to cancel the Games in roughly five days since it was launched.
Asked in a Diet committee meeting whether the Games will continue even if COVID-19 infections spike, Suga replied: "I've never put the Olympics first".
"My priority has been to protect the lives and health of the Japanese population. We must first prevent the spread of the virus," he added.
He repeated that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has the final say on the fate of the Games and that the government's role is to take steps so they can be held safely.
The TBS survey found that Suga's public approval rate was at 40 percent, close to record lows marked earlier this year.
Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while Japanese sentiment about the Games "was a concern," he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting extravaganza would not go ahead.
The Games are set to open on July 23 and run until Aug 8.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
ADK99
"I have never put the Olympics first" and "the IOC has the final say on the fate of the games" are not compatible statements. Letting the IOC have final say IS putting the Olympics first, by definition!
mount_base
So in Japan IOC has more decision power than the Japanese government... They probably need to find a better excuse...
nonu6976
what a load of crock - Suga can simply say the games are cancelled because its too dangerous, and there is not a damn thing the IOC can do about it.
SoylentGreen
So, who does have the final say? I had heard that Japan, as host country, had the final say.
virusrex
Not exactly inspire optimism but at least is a positive development, accepting that the first priority has to be either the games or the public health is the first step into accepting the whole thing is a mistake.
What I worry about is that maybe Suga knows something the public don't that finally have made him accept this. If that is the case then the situation is even worse than what is presented by the government.
SoylentGreen
Suga is really running scared now. He's trying to distance himself from The Games now that he knows they can't possibly save his political future.
Alfie Noakes
A total shambles.
Liar liar, pants on fire!
factchecker
He's right you know. He puts himself first. Not the public, not the government he's failing to lead. I still believe a stray cat would be far less damaging than this self serving goat.
Suriv Anihc
I didn't know that the IOC is the LEADER of Japan. Prime Minister IOC is the new leader, Japan! Make sure to tell your friends and family!
Zoroto
Who runs this country?
klausdorth
The man (Mr. Suga{r}) quite obviously suffers from the Japanese disease when something goes wrong:
"I've never", next will be "I don't remember", taking that obligatory bow and that will be it.
Man up, cancel those darned games, get your priorities right!
Thomas Goodtime
For god's sake, please wear your masks over your noses, people. It isn't hard.
Zoroto
40% of the people are out of their minds? That's extremely hard to believe.
Bjorn Tomention
Most contracts have a war or natural disaster clause
"force majeure"
But I guess in the case of suga and the ioc its Force Manure, ............
George Townes
Why? This is the word that should start every question that should be asked at every breifing, news conference and event related to the upcoming games that happens from this moment forward. There are an endless number of why questions that should be raised. Here are just a few. Why are these games going forward when cases of COVID, hospitalizations and deaths are reaching daily record numbers in the host country? Why hold these games, when the majority of the host countries own popluation wants them cancelled? Why is it that the government of Japan doesn't seem to grasp the situation at hand and realize it taking medical professionals away from where they are needed most? Why are athletes being given priority to shots that should be going to those who desperately need them as they are at risk because of age or pre-exisiting medical conditions? Why? Why? Why? Why does that government and the IOC lie and tell us that they can deliver a safe and secure games? Why not tell us the truth and say that it has nothing to do with the games and has everything to do about the IOC and it's coffers. Why indeed. It just goes to show when you are dealing not with one individual, but rather a powerful global institution, such as the IOC, you can ask all the why questions you want. You will never get the truth. You will only be sold a bunch of lies. Lies that will cost lives.
Phil
I like to believe that a sports organisation does not have the power to override the government of Japan or any other country.
smithinjapan
Complete and utter BS. And the other day he said IOC has no say in what Japan does and should be quiet about the state of emergency, or another rep did anyway. And the IOC says it’s up to the host nation
Thomas Goodtime
@zoroto
They just want to see their precious Japan showing off it's (average) culture to the rest of the world.
Aly Rustom
Boy I can smell the horse manure all the way here in the office.
iraira
Suga wants to deflect potential blame to the IOC's and their intransience, for any spikes in infections and deaths which may result from the games being held.
Pim
@Zoroto
I think many people, including me, are for a postponement rather than a cancellation. Apparently, this option was not proposed in the possible answers for this survey.
Garthgoyle
If these people are so unhappy about Olympics happening in "the world," why don't they just not watch them on TV and go on with their lives?
On a side note, Shinzo Abe was smart when he quit the job last year. The Olympics go on or not, whoever is in the Prime Minister's chair is going down politically speaking.
Zoroto
OK, 35%
I am curious what improvement was there compared to when this number was 80%.
Zoroto
IOC says it's up to the host country.
The host country says it's up to the IOC.
Which one is lying? It's really hard to say as both are completely corrupt and inept.
smithinjapan
Athletes getting vaccines before others? No foreign spectators? Taking away doctors and nurses for the games? Nope... never putting the Games first.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I thought the dinosaurs of the LDP ran this country for themselves and not for the people.
If the IOC has all this power, why not order the Japanese military to do some marching?
Reckless
I am surprised he said this. Now I am starting to think that the Olympics will actually be canceled and not delayed again.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Pathetic. Japans image is well and truly in the dirt over these games and he’s just stomping it down deeper
Ricky Kaminski13
Postpone it till next year that way those athletes can have a bit of breathing space but still maintain form and compete. Summer/winter Olympics on the same year.
Japan has to sort out its vaccination logistics and work with its eternal rival, China. An olive branch to the CCP (who may not deserve it, but get one anyway, you know the Olympic spirit ) who are not going to take well to the Boycott China Olympics movement already in swing.
Avoid a war even ( or a Taiwan invasion by a spited and pissed off CCP ) , that would be nice. A simpletons approach Im sure but not impossible. Three birds with one stone. Isseki 3cho !
rowiko68
Obviously trying to save his own neck by deferring responsibility to the IOC. Unless the infection rate miraculously goes down dramatically just in the nick of time, and the Games become a resounding success, in which case Suga will make sure he gets the credit for it. But by clearly distancing himself from any responsibility for the decision at this point, he kind of signals that he doesn't believe that this is a very likely scenario...