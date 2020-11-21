Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This handout photo shows Saudi King Salman, center, and the rest of world leaders during a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and held over video conference amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend. Photo: G20 Riyadh Summit via AP
politics

Suga tells G-20 Japan will lead international efforts on climate change

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that his country will lead international efforts to combat climate change, in comments on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

Suga has already said that Japan will aim for net-zero emissions by 2050, making a green society one of his key policy priorities.

"Addressing climate change is not a constraint on economic growth," said Suga. "We will lead international society in realising a decarbonised world."

Under international pressure to do more to address global warming, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the G20 that China would implement its own initiatives including achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Japanese lawmakers on Thursday declared a climate emergency in a symbolic vote aimed at increasing pressure for action to combat global warming, after Japan last month committed to its firm timetable for net-zero emissions.

With the vote, Japan - the world's fifth-biggest carbon emitter - joins Britain, Canada and France in similar resolutions, as well as the European Union as a bloc and nearly 2,000 regional and city authorities around the world.

3 Comments
Well, this is a great change in attitude in terms of Japanese leadership. Because we certainly don’t remember Abe making such commitments as this.

And I visited Japan in December, and at the hostel I was staying at, there was big-time recycling going on there. (“sorting your garbage” and all) So this isn’t an all out 180 on behalf of Japan.

Wow this is a coffee spitting line here

You have to learn how to follow before you can lead, and just saying something and doing it are two different things here. Talk is cheap Suga, start following all the other accords this country agreed to, and quit being a hypocrite on some as well.

Oh and just how much are you "paying", excuse me how much are "we" the taxpayer going to pay to "lead" this effort?

And I visited Japan in December, and at the hostel I was staying at, there was big-time recycling going on there. (“sorting your garbage” and all) So this isn’t an all out 180 on behalf of Japan.

That is not "big time recycling", maybe for you, but for here, this is an average day in the life of Japan!

Talk about COVID-19.

