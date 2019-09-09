Pompeo looking forward to completed U.S.-Japan trade deal at U.N. General Assembly

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was looking forward to a completed U.S.-Japan trade agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month.

In a posting on Twitter, Pompeo said, "Progress made on the U.S.-#Japan trade deal at the G7 Summit will further our strong economic partnership: a huge win for both nations."

He said the two countries had reached consensus on agricultural, digital and industrial issues, adding, "Looking forward for a completed deal at UNGA."

Pompeo's tweet expanded remarks made on Friday by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who told Fox Business Network that the trade accord reached with Japan "may be finished and announced in its entirety at the U.N. meetings coming up in a couple of weeks."

The United States and Japan last month agreed in principle on core elements for a trade deal that U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they hoped to sign in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last month said the deal covered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade. Auto tariffs would remain unchanged.

