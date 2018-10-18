Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the annual Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday. Photo: Kremlin via REUTERS
politics

Putin says Abe told him peace treaty proposal not possible

1 Comment
SOCHI, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told him Tokyo could not immediately sign a peace treaty with Moscow without first resolving their territorial dispute.

Putin, sitting alongside Abe at an economic forum in Vladivostok last month, proposed Japan and Russia conclude an unconditional peace treaty that would formally end World War Two hostilities between the two countries.

Russia and Japan have been in dispute for seven decades over island territories captured by Soviet troops in the last days of the war. As a result, they have still not formally ended hostilities.

Putin said he had discussed his proposal with Abe and that the Japanese prime minister had called the approach"unacceptable", adding "that we must first work out a principled decision on the territorial issues, and only then talk about a peace treaty."

Speaking at a forum in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Putin said Russia was still ready to work on finding a solution, but that trust-building was needed for a peace deal and that Japanese sanctions on Russia were not fostering trust.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The untold story here is that Japan desperately needs Russian tech for the Fukushima decommissioning.

Hence the latest overtures from the Japanese side to cut a deal, and as usual, Putin is holding all the cards.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Explore

10 Ways to Get Spooky for Halloween 2018 In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Exhibit Explores Love And The Asian Female Experience In Striking Ways

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

14 Exquisite Halloween-Inspired Desserts To Taste In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

International Schools

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today

Work

Creating Easy and Effective Lesson Plans: A Quick Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Travel / Hotels

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today

Hiking

Mount Jonen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI