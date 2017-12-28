Russia says Tokyo's deployment of U.S. missiles a blow to relations

A decision by Japan to deploy a U.S. missile defense system will damage Moscow's relations with Tokyo and is a breach by Washington of a landmark arms control treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
Japan formally decided this month it would expand its ballistic missile defense system with U.S.-made ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors in response to a growing threat from North Korean rockets.
"Actions like these are in direct contradiction to the priority of building military and political trust between Russia and Japan, and, unfortunately, will impact in a negative way on the whole atmosphere in bilateral relations, including negotiations over the peace treaty problem," Zakharova told a weekly briefing.
"In practice it will mean one more breach of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by the Americans with, in fact, Japan's assistance", she said.
Russia and Japan never formally ended their hostilities after World War Two because of a dispute over a chain of islands in the Pacific.
Concluding a peace treaty between Russia and Japan would involve Moscow examining how it could be affected by Tokyo's security commitments to its allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
OssanAmerica
Well maybe Russia shouldn't have put an Army division and built up their military on the Southern Kuriles then.
http://tass.com/defense/965079
RealCDN
Geez just when relations weren't getting any better... or worse. Now they've been delivered a blow, which won't change them.
macv
and the plot thickens...
extanker
Yes, installing a defensive missile system is a threat to Russia... That makes sense.
gelendestrasse
Yep, Putin is trying to whine again. Japan has every right to weapons, just like Russia. If Putin doesn't like it he can complain to the UN.
Andy
Relations? What relations?
since1981
How can any country feel threatened by Japan having a "Defense" system. It's for incoming missiles not outgoing! Are they angry because it makes it more difficult to bomb Japan?
albaleo
I think the logic is that offensive weapons are more likely to be fired if there is a belief that you can defend against incoming weapons.
Matt Hartwell
Russia can already wipe Japan off the map 100 times over. And they know it. So I fail to see how this defense shield which will no doubt take years to implement effects Russia at all. Its designed to thwart what is currently inferior North Korean tech and what will hopefully remain within the scope to defend against. Although there are no guarantees Aegis can even cope with what North Korea has.
It stands no real chance against the latest stuff Russia has developed.