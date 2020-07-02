Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A campaign poster for Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike Photo: Japan Today
politics

Koike set to be re-elected Tokyo governor even as coronavirus cases rise

1 Comment
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike looks set cruise to victory in her bid for re-election on Sunday, buoyed by approval of her handling of the novel coronavirus even as a recent rise in infections triggers new concerns in the Japanese capital.

Koike, 67, often floated as a potential prime minister, won plaudits from the public for her straight-talking approach to the pandemic in contrast with what critics say was Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's initially slow and clumsy response.

A former defense and environment minister, Koike is promising to prepare Tokyo - which accounts for about 20% of Japan's economy - for any second wave of infections and gain public understanding for a "simplified" Olympics next year after the 2020 Summer Games were postponed because of the coronavirus.

"She'll win by a landslide," said independent political analyst Atsuo Ito, noting a poll in late May put her approval rating at about 70% while her opposition is divided and Abe's Liberal Democratic Party is not running a candidate.

A former television announcer with well-honed communication skills, Koike warned in late March that Tokyo could face a coronavirus lockdown and called for an early state of emergency to tackle it.

She then tussled with Abe's government over what businesses to target for shutdowns after he declared an emergency in April.

Japan has not seen the explosive outbreak of the virus suffered elsewhere but Tokyo, with a population of some 14 million, accounts for nearly 6,400 of its approximately 19,000 cases.

On Thursday, the metropolis confirmed 107 new cases, the most in two months, but the government - eager to revive a slumping economy - said it was not planning to reimpose the emergency that was lifted on May 25. More 120 new cases were found in Tokyo on Friday, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Koike has said it might be necessary to a hold a more bare-bones Olympics next year because of the pandemic's impact, but it is not clear who will shoulder the huge costs of the postponement and whether the Games can really go ahead in 2021.

Among other challenges she will face are repairing the city's finances and coping with an aging population.

Koike, who has switched parties several times and shares many of Abe's conservative views, bolted from the LDP in 2016 to make a successful bid to become Tokyo's first female governor.

A year later, she formed an upstart party in the hope - quickly dashed - of ousting the LDP from power.

© Thomson Reuters 2020. l

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I'll go for Taro Yamamoto.

if she's re-elected Tokyo citizens must be sleeping

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel