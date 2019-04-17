Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet in Washington on April 26. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Trade, N Korea on agenda for Abe-Trump meeting on April 26

0 Comments
By Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on April 26 to discuss trade and efforts to contain North Korea's nuclear program, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Abe is one of Trump's closest allies on the world stage and the U.S. president is planning to visit Tokyo in late May. Japan was the first stop on Trump's November 2017 Asia tour and the two leaders played golf. A similar golf outing could be in the offing for Abe's visit to Washington.

In Tokyo, Trump plans to greet the new emperor, Naruhito, who will become emperor on May 1, a day after the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito.

That visit could include a Trump-Abe visit to a sumo championship.

The White House declined to comment.

Japan's foreign and defense ministers are expected to meet with their U.S. counterparts in Washington on Friday.

Trump has touted his good relationship with Abe, which has seen closer security ties given shared concerns about China's growing power, but he has also made clear he is unhappy with Japan's trade surplus with the United States, which was $67.6 billion in goods in 2018, according to U.S. figures.

This week, U.S. and Japanese officials held a first round of talks towards a new trade deal Trump has sought and the U.S. side raised concerns over the "very large" trade deficit with Tokyo.

Trump and Abe agreed last September to start trade talks in an arrangement that protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs while negotiations are under way.

Friday's security discussions are likely to cover investigations into the crash in the Pacific Ocean close to northern Japan last week of the first U.S.-designed F-35 fighter aircraft assembled in Japan.

The advanced Lockheed Martin jet crashed in good weather about 135 km (84 miles) east of the Misawa air base in Japan's Aomori prefecture on April 9.

Japan's first F-35 squadron had just become operational at Misawa, and Tokyo plans to buy 87 of the fighters to modernize its air defenses as neighboring China and Russia upgrade their military forces.

Discussions on North Korea are likely to cover next steps after Trump's failed meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Kimono And Koedo: A Solo Day Trip From Tokyo To Kawagoe

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why You Need to Experience Kagura, Japan’s Oldest Performance Art

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Parks & Gardens

Ritsurin Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Documents Reveal Japan Has Considered a Female Monarch Since the 90s

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad