U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sit down to lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Abe's wife Akie at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla, on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump says on Twitter he does not like TPP for U.S.; too many contingencies

13 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said again on Twitter on Tuesday that he does not like the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership deal for the United States.

"While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don’t like the deal for the United States," he tweeted, before hosting a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn’t work. Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers. Look how bad WTO is to U.S."

The original 12-member agreement, which included Japan but not South Korea, was known as the TPP. It was a signature trade policy of President Barack Obama, but he was unable to secure Congressional support for the deal.

It was thrown into limbo when Trump withdrew from the deal three days after his inauguration in January 2017, a move he said was aimed at protecting U.S. jobs.

Following the U.S. withdrawal, the remaining 11 countries renegotiated parts of the TPP, and in March, they signed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) - also known as TPP-11.

What a tease and waste of time...

5 ( +5 / -0 )

What a surprise...

The 11 other countries should just say "Ok then" and walk away.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

No biggie. Ocean's 11 it is.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

When is Abe going to get it? No matter how much he kisses Trump's butt, Trump is not going to listen to him about anything. This is getting embarassing for Japan.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

"contingencies"...he knows such big words?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Same table, same people, same communication problem?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

ok, if the deal is no good for the USA, then not to do it is the correct choice. Can always make bilateral deals with the ones the USA doesnt already have separate deals with.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Akie actually looks good here, much friendlier and more approachable than Melania.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

"While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don’t like the deal for the United States," he tweeted, before hosting a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

South Korea is not even in the TPP, what's he been smoking?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Akie actually looks good here, much friendlier and more approachable than Melania.

Are you serious? Mrs Trump looks hot here. After this lunch I bet Abe-san can't wait to get back to Ginza with Aso-san.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The cost of holding summits meetings and dinners at the White House does not go to a Trump business but it does when held at one of his private business does Trump charge and profit from those? Certainly the additional costs of frequent flyer miles on Airforce 1, the cost of security and the coast guard and the additional costs to the area like in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Interesting foto.

Abe has that smily rosy one-drink-too-many glazed look.

Melania has that quietly confident, but geez- am I really here look.

Akie has her eyes on somone afar - with a nice cheesy grin.(wink, wink, say no more)

And MoC the Big T - well he's just hand-over-hand with that blank Homer-ish(simpsons) stare.

The leaders of the capitalist world having a jolly good time - ay?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Akie has her eyes on somone afar - with a nice cheesy grin.(wink, wink, say no more)

Akie-chan has her eyes on a nice little plot of land in the distance.

POTUS is dreaming of his night time cheeseburger.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

