Trump asked Japan to buy farm products: report

U.S. President Donald Trump has directly asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to buy farm products worth a 'huge amount', Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified Japanese and U.S. government sources.
Japan and the United States have agreed to target a broad deal on bilateral trade by September, seeking to bridge differences of opinion over tariffs on beef and the automobile sector, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier this month.
Trump had requested that Japan buy specific products such as soybeans and wheat, Kyodo reported, adding that the request was separate from the framework of current trade talks between Washington and Tokyo.
Kyodo said the Japanese government would consider its response and one proposal floated was to purchase the farm products as food support for African countries.
The purchase would be worth several hundred million dollars including transport costs, Kyodo said.
Samit Basu
I keep telling you, any trade deal with Trump administration involves the US opening no new market to Japanese product and services while Japan opening up its agricultural product and services market to the US businesses, including rice. If Japan resists, then Japan gets slapped with a 25% auto tariff on Japanese auto exports.
Right now, Trump must find buyers for American soybeans and other produces to satisfy his rural community supporters in the wake of Chinese boycott of American soybeans, so Trump has decided that Japan would be his substitute market for agricultural product originally meant for Chinese market.
Viktor Cernatinskij
Trump is in big trouble with American farmers - China refused to buy farm products from US...