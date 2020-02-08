Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, left, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi attend a joint news conference after their meeting in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

UK, Japan aim for 'ambitious' trade deal

0 Comments
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants to begin talks with Japan within weeks to conclude a trade deal this year, after a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, who asked Britain to drop European Union food import restrictions imposed after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

"The aspiration will be to do it by the end of the year. We can certainly begin it earlier than Spring," Raab told Reuters in an interview.

"Japan is right up there in the list of priorities partly because of the size of the market, but also Japan is an absolute central country in the Indo Pacific region," he added.

Motegi, who said Japan also wanted a rapid conclusion of trade talks, met Raab in Tokyo during his first overseas trip following Britain's departure from the EU, and as it negotiates its future relationship with Brussels and begins free trade talks with other major economies including the United States and Japan.

While in the EU, Britain was part of a comprehensive trade deal with Japan that last year began reducing tariffs across a raft of products, including Japanese autos.

Britain's hurry to tie up new trade agreements could be to Japan's advantage, as it seeks to secure better terms.

Motegi said he had asked Raab at their meeting to lift import restrictions on Japanese food and other products that were imposed by Brussels after the nuclear accident at Fukushima in 2011.

The EU eased those import regulations last year, but still insists on inspections and certificates of origin for some Japanese produce, including seafood.

"Obviously anything that affects food, health and safety standards we would want to look at very carefully. We understand the Japanese concern about this and it will be science led," Raab told Reuters when asked whether the Britain would agree to Motegi's request.

Raab also sought to ease Japanese concern that the EU exit could result in trade friction with the rest of Europe. Japanese manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co built plants in Britain because it offered a convenient gateway to the EU.

There is, Raab predicted, enough political will in both the EU and Britain to conclude a deal that will decide their future relationship before a transition period finishes at the end of the year.

"We have too much in common, too much at stake for politics to trump the mutual economic self interest. On both sides we've got a chance now to focus on the positives in the relationship," he said.

Raab, who traveled to Japan from Australia, will stop in Singapore and Malaysia before returning to London.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining