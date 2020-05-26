Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

White House says late-June G7 summit would be great reopening example

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump believes there would be "no greater example of reopening" than holding a summit of Group of Seven leaders in the United States near the end of June, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said the goal was for the summit to be held at the White House and that world leaders who attend would be protected.

"The president thinks no greater example of reopening in his transition to greatness would be the G7 and the G7 happening here," McEnany told reporters.

"We want to see it happen, we think it will happen and so far foreign leaders are very much on board with the idea," she added.

Trump, who is head of the G7 this year, has said an in-person summit would be a symbol of the United States and other countries seeking to return to normal, something the president has urged should happen quickly despite concerns from public health experts.

In March, the Republican president canceled the physical summit scheduled for June, moving to a video conference as nations grappled with the shutdown of international travel and multiple closures to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The leaders' April and May discussions were also moved to teleconference.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Britain as well as the European Union.

At least 1,672,708 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of Tuesday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Get Your Taco Survival Kit In Japan: A Discussion with Chef Marco

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fashion

Kimono Fashion With A Twist

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Dry Curry Rice Omelette

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel