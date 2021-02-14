Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

0 Comments
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden will hold his first event with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China, the White House said on Sunday.

The meeting is the first by top leaders from the G7 group of rich democracies since April, it said.

"This virtual engagement with leaders of the world’s leading democratic market economies will provide an opportunity for President Biden to discuss plans to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuild the global economy," the White House said in a statement.

The White House said Biden would focus his remarks on a global response to COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution as well as "continued efforts to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases by building country capacity and establishing health security financing."

Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, has sought to project a message of re-engagement with the world and with global institutions after four years of his predecessor's "America First" mantra.

Trump withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accord and largely scoffed at multilateral organizations and groups.

Biden brought the United States back into the WHO and rejoined the Paris accord and has signaled a desire to work with allies in confronting China on a host of thorny issues.

"President Biden will also discuss the need to make investments to strengthen our collective competitiveness and the importance of updating global rules to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China," the White House said.

Trump challenged China over its trade policies by imposing punishing tariffs, an instrument he also used on traditional allies, drawing criticism for not taking a more unified approach with U.S. friends to stand up to Beijing on issues such as intellectual property theft and other economic practices.

Domestically, Biden is pressing Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to boost the U.S. economy and provide relief for those suffering from the pandemic.

The White House said he would discuss his economic agenda with G7 counterparts and encourage them and all industrialized countries to maintain "economic support for the recovery" and other collective measures.

Climate change would also be on the agenda.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke to her G7 counterparts last week and called for continued fiscal support to secure the economic recovery.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel