politics

Abe says will make every effort to reduce tension between U.S., Iran

By Elaine Lies and Linda Sieg
TOKYO

Japan wants to make every effort to reduce tension between the United States and Iran before responding to an expected U.S. request to send its navy to guard strategic waters off Iran, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.

Japanese media have said a U.S. proposal to boost surveillance of Middle East oil shipping lanes off Iran and Yemen, where the United States says Iran and its proxies have carried out tanker attacks, could be on the agenda during this week's visit by U.S. national security adviser John Bolton.

Abe said that before making a decision on joining the United States, Japan would like to fulfill what it sees as a unique role it has to play in reducing tension.

"We have a long tradition of friendship with Iran and I've met with its president any number of times, as well as other leaders," Abe told a news conference a day after his coalition's victory in an election for parliament's upper house.

"Before we make any decisions on what to do, Japan would like to make every effort to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States."

Japan needed to gather information on what the United States is thinking and what it hoped to accomplish, Abe said, adding that the two allies remained in close contact.

