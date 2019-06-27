Abe, Xi agree on need for 'free, fair' trade

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work together to promote "free and fair trade" in talks on Thursday that included a "complicated" global economic landscape, a Japanese official said.
Both countries are locked in a trade dispute with the United States as the world's biggest economy threatens its major trading partners with tariffs to reverse what President Donald Trump says are unfair imbalances that hurt the U.S. economy.
Meeting ahead of a two-day G20 summit in Osaka starting on Friday, Xi and Abe had a "very frank exchange", including issues between the United States and China, Japanese deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He declined to elaborate.
"The two leaders (Abe and Xi) agreed on developing a free and fair trading system," Nishimura told a briefing on the bilateral summit.
A major focus of the G20 gathering will be the outcome of a meeting between Trump and Xi scheduled on Saturday. Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with Xi was possible this weekend, but that he was prepared to impose tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports if disagreement persisted.
Abe and Xi agreed to continue to work towards creating multilateral free-trade pacts, including RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and a trilateral Japan-China-South Korea free trade agreement, Nishimura said.
Japan and China, along with the 10-nation Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), Australia, India, New Zealand and South Korea are aiming to conclude negotiations for the RCEP free-trade zone that would encompass nearly half of the world's population and a third of the global economy.
At the outset of their bilateral meeting, Abe said he hoped to improve ties further between Japan and China, inviting Xi as a state guest next spring. China has accepted the invitation, Nishimura said.
"Around the time of the cherry blossoms next spring, I would like to welcome President Xi as a state guest to Japan, and hope to further elevate ties between Japan and China to the next level," Abe told Xi earlier.
China-Japan ties have historically been strained by territorial disputes over a group of tiny East China Sea islets and the legacy of Japan's World War Two aggression.
But Tokyo and Beijing have sought to improve relations more recently, with Abe visiting Beijing in October last year when both countries pledged to forge closer ties and signed a broad range of agreements including a currency swap pact.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Chip Star
Profound.
Yubaru
(Sarcasm alert!)
Funny, never knew these two even knew the meaning of the words "free and fair". Learn something new every day!
David Varnes
I highly suspect that for both of them, their definition of 'free and fair' is 'gimmie yours while I give you none of mine.'
SaikoPhysco
What... 1.4 Billion people and agriculturally China is not what one could say, clean or has high quality fruits and vegetables. While Japan grows some of the best fruits and vegetables in the world. The Chinese, like any people, love to eat the highest quality of food products.... and Japan can grow them. Going forward, much of Japan's best will probably go to the highest and closest bidder, and that be China. The Japanese will not be able to afford their own domestically grown products. I see a day when the Japanese Government will require that a certain percentage of domestically grown fruits and vegetables, must be sold in Japan and not exported.
Akie
First, Japanese Prime Minister is Abe Shinzo, not Shinzo Abe. Second, China-Japan ties have historically been friendly and amicable, not strained.
Yes, Japan's World War Two aggression has hurt Chinese feelings, and 80% Japanese current generation is still hostile to Chinese people. But China has 1.4 billion people, and majority of them are friendly toward Japan. Democratically speaking, if you believe that democracy means majority, the current relationship is still friendly.
I am proud of Abe Shinzo for his efforts to get the relationship back from the stupid "nationalization" stint of Senkakus. No one will fight these Islands with China, not even a Japanese citizen, unless he is insane.
Nest year, when Grandpa Xi visits Japan, all Japanese should come out to show welcome. We can't be beaten by Koreans in hospitality.
itsonlyrocknroll
So both have agreed on “free and fair” trade, but not rules based or remotely commiserate to any recognised definition of a free and equal playing field.
However Libra/blockchain stable/full payments network will force change.
JeffLee
China has long hit foreign cars with a 25% tariff, for which globalists remained silent. It agreed to cut the tariff last year, only after Trump yelled about it.
If we are to get "free and fair," it isn't going to come from the WTO or the globalists or even the mainstream Western political parties. It's going to come about by extremist leaders speaking loudly, which the establishment had never bothered to do, and for which they are now paying the price.