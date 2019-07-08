Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan rebuffs Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs

3 Comments
By Takaya Yamaguchi and Hyunjoo Jin
TOKYO/SEOUL

Japan pushed back on Tuesday against calls from South Korea to scrap curbs on some high-tech exports, ratcheting up tension in a decades-old diplomatic dispute that threatens to disrupt the global supply of memory chips and smartphones.

Tokyo said last week it would tighten restrictions on exports of three materials used in smartphone displays and chips, citing a dispute with Seoul over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

The moves, which could hit tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, among others, spotlight Japan's sway over a vital part of the global supply chain that the government is now using as a bargaining chip.

"Whether Japan implements additional measures depends on South Korea's response," Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Tokyo was "not thinking at all" of withdrawing the curbs and they did not violate World Trade Organization rules, he added.

In Seoul, a government official said a South Korean foreign ministry official was expected to discuss the curbs with his counterpart in Washington. Its trade minister was also considering travelling to the United States, a spokeswoman said.

Seko's comments were an apparent response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who urged on Monday that the restrictions be withdrawn. Seoul could not rule out countermeasures for damage inflicted on its firms, Moon added.

South Korea plans to complain to the WTO.

The row shows no signs of abating, with Tokyo threatening last week to drop Seoul from a "white list" of countries with minimum trade restrictions, hitting supply of a wider range of items used in weapons production.

POTENTIAL TALKS

Tokyo's halt to preferential treatment of the three materials would force exporters to seek permission for each individual shipment to South Korea, taking around 90 days.

The dispute stems from Tokyo's frustration at what it calls a lack of action by Seoul over a South Korean court ruling last October that ordered Nippon Steel to compensate former forced labourers.

Japan says the issue of forced labour was fully settled in 1965 when the neighbours restored diplomatic ties.

The curbs came just weeks before a July 21 upper house election, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner are expected to win a solid majority.

"Japan is making a 100 percent legal argument but they didn't show any sincerity over the past 708 months," said one person familiar with the government's thinking, referring to the years of disagreement over the dispute.

"Unfortunately, the election is coming... The LDP will do anything to solidify their support base."

Officials of both countries plan to hold talks in Japan on the curbs as early as this week, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.

Japanese working-level officials would respond to South Korea's request for an explanation of the curbs, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said, adding that the schedule was being arranged.

The neighbours share a bitter history dating to Japan's colonisation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, which saw forced use of labour by Japanese companies and the use of comfort women, a euphemism for girls and women, many of them Korean, forced to work in its wartime brothels.(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Kaori Kaneko, Chris Gallagher in TOKYO and Hyunjoo Jin and Hyonhee Shin in SEOUL; Writing by Chris Gallagher and David Dolan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20190709_02/

S.Korea to raise issue of export controls at WTO

South Korean government officials plan to raise the issue of Japan's tighter controls on exports to their country at a World Trade Organization meeting.

A South Korean official revealed the plan on Monday, after the conference got started in Geneva.

The South Korean side is expected to express its views on the tighter controls on Tuesday or later. It is likely to tell WTO officials that Japan's move runs counter to international trade rules.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called on Japan to drop the restrictions and engage in sincere talks. His government is also reportedly thinking about bringing the case to the WTO.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trade "wars" here and there .....

... a currency war in the planning (Trump again, of course).

Not even to mention "real wars".

Aren't there more important things to take care of?

But how was that old song again?

"Money makes the world go round, the world go round ......".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The moves, which could hit tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix

SK Hynix supplies parts to Huawei. And Huawei has been accused of being the communist govt's electronic spy arm. So, good move on the part of the Japanese govt.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"Japan is making a 100 percent legal argument but they didn't show any sincerity over the past 708 months," said one person familiar with the government's thinking, referring to the years of disagreement over the dispute.

Maybe half the point to solving this dispute is ramming the front part of this down the South Korean's throats. A realization that legally they are on weak ground might be just the thing to get a bit of progress on this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

