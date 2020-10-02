Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Pompeo visit shows strong U.S. commitment to Asia, Stilwell says

0 Comments
By Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Asia next week demonstrates Washington's strong commitment to allies and partners in the region, the top American diplomat for East Asia, David Stilwell, said on Friday.

Pompeo said earlier on Friday he would go ahead with the trip to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia, even after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pompeo is currently in Europe, and is due to leave for Tokyo on Sunday. He told reporters traveling with him on a visit to Croatia that both he and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 20 minutes before landing in Dubrovnik on Friday.

Pompeo, who is fourth in line to succeed the president if necessary, said he had last seen Trump on Sept. 15.

In a briefing call on the trip for reporters, Stilwell said the United States saw the decision by new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to host Pompeo as a reaffirmation of an ever-strengthening partnership.

Stilwell said a ministerial meeting of the Quad grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India next Tuesday would probably not produce a joint statement, adding that the group has shared values, but different perspectives.

Stilwell called the U.S.-Japan relationship "the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity for the Indo-Pacific" region.

He said the Quad, which China has denounced as an attempt to contain its development, was focused on furthering "a shared vision of a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific ... "especially as (China's) tactics of aggression and coercion, increase in the region."

Recent discussions among the Quad had focused on building cooperation on issues including maritime security and on critical technology, infrastructure and counterterrorism, Stilwell said.

However, when asked whether the four-way grouping would issue a joint statement, Stilwell said: "I think you'll see public availability related to this, as far as a joint statement, probably not."

He said there were a lot of areas for discussion, but these could be "free-form as well."

"This is the wonderful thing about the Quad. ... We have shared values, but different perspectives, and from those come great ideas and elegant solutions."

China-U.S. relations have sunk to the lowest point in decades in the run-up to the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

The world's two biggest economies have clashed over issues ranging from trade and technological and security rivalry to human rights and the response to the coronavirus, which first surfaced in China late last year.

Washington's allies and partners in Asia share U.S. concerns about China's increasingly assertive behavior and extensive territorial claims, but analysts say they have been concerned about the tone of some of Pompeo and Trump's rhetoric against Beijing.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Japan can't continue to be a trouble maker, for the sake of future generations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo