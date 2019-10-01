S Korean fighter jet patrols over islands disputed by Japan

South Korean fighter jets conducted a patrol flight on Tuesday over islands at the centre of a bitter dispute with Japan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said at an event marking the founding of the South Korean military.
South Korea showcased newly acquired F-35 stealth fighter jets to mark Armed Forces Day as Moon tried to allay concerns that his policy of engagement with North Korea would weaken the South's commitment to defense.
He said South Korean F-15K jets patrolled over the disputed islets called Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan, which are controlled by Seoul and claimed by both countries, a move that could inflame already strained ties between the two.
"Just a moment ago, the F-15K, the most powerful fighter-bomber in Northeast Asia, has returned from completing a patrol mission over our land Dokdo... without any problems," Moon said in an address to the military.
The defense ministry clarified two out of four jets that took part in the patrol flew over the islands.
On Friday, South Korean government officials had protested against Tokyo's annual defense review which made a reference to Japan owning the islands. South Korea's foreign ministry summoned a military official at the Japanese embassy in Seoul to demand an immediate retraction.
South Korea and Japan have been locked in a worsening diplomatic and trade row rooted in wartime history and disagreements over compensation for forced laborers during Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.
After Japan tightened its curbs on exports of high-tech materials vital to South Korea's chip and display industries in July, both countries have removed each other from fast-track trade status.
South Korea will only consider renewing an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan it decided to terminate in August only when Japan's "unfair export control measures are resolved," South Korea's foreign ministry spokesman Kim In-chul told a news briefing on Tuesday.
In July, a Russian military aircraft twice violated airspace over the disputed islands and drew hundreds of warning shots from South Korean jets, South Korean officials said, during what Russia said was a long-range joint air patrol with China.
Japan, which said it also scrambled fighter aircraft at the time, lodged a complaint with both South Korea and Russia over the incident.
The islands had 28 South Korean residents as of Tuesday, according to South Korean police.
Moon marked Armed Forces Day at a ceremony at an airbase in the city of Daegu where four of the eight Lockheed Martin F-35A jets delivered this year were displayed. Forty of the aircraft are to be delivered by 2021.
He made no direction mention of Japan, or North Korea, in his address, but said today's security climate was highly unpredictable, requiring strength as well as innovation.
"As the recent drone attack in the Middle East region demonstrated to the world, the challenges that we will face will be entirely different from those of the past," he said.
North Korea has criticized the South's weapons procurements and its joint military drills with the U.S. military as undisguised preparations for war that are forcing it to develop new short-range missiles.
Moon has thrown his support behind dialogue to end the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, urging that working-level negotiations between the North and the United States be held soon. No new dates or locations have been set.
Analysts have said the F-35 stealth jets put North Korea's anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems in a vulnerable position.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
9 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
South Korea controls the islands so is responsible for protecting the islands. Now, let the Japanophile comments roll in!
Ah_so
Like children squabbling over a toy.
kurisupisu
As no dogfight occurred, it seems Japan isn’t interested in defending Takeshima ...
Samit Basu
I don't see what the problem is.
The Liancourt Rocks are undisputedly Korean territory and is a heavily visited tourist destination.
Unlike Japan's claims on the Diaoyu Islands, the Korean claim to the Liancourt Rocks is rock solid and can be proven with thousands of examples of Imperial Japan era maps and government documents.
Compare the Liancourt Rocks to the Diaoyu Islands, which legally belongs to the Republic of China, and Japan has banned all Japanese civilians from landing on the Diaoyu Islands because Japanese government knows its claim on the islands are weak.
Daxy
What's ironic about the tension between Korea and Japan is that in a lot of ways, they're very similar cultures. Another irony of the situation is that they both share common enemies..they should both really grow up and recognize the need and benefits of them working together. Korea should let go of an atoned for past, and Japan should be more sensitive to the fact that there are still some raw feelings about it.
Hachidori
If that can help Moon sleep better at night.
Owning the most powerful bomber in Northeast Asia Does Not make you the Most powerful country in Northeast Asia.
What power do you have when your economy depends mostly on Japan, the USA and China?
What power do you have that whenever N.K launches a missile you run to the USA, Japan and cry to China to tame that petulant child lil’Kim.
All those flights around Takeshima are only frightening those poor seagulls.
PS: You’re not getting your whitelist privilege back.
Samit Basu
@Hachidori
Korea recorded a record trade surplus in August, thanks to ongoing Japan boycott.
So the little Korea trades with Japan, the better off Korea is.
Samit Basu
Rightful owners of Islands under International Law
1) Liancourt Rocks : Republic of Korea. It was never terra nullius hence Japanese declaration of incorporation in 1905 illegal. Heck, Shimane Prefecture made a capital punishment crime for its fishermen to go to the Liancourt Rocks during the middle of the 19th century because it was considered an illegal crossing into foreign territory.
2) Kurils Islands : They were Russian to begin with, Imperial Japanese took them after Russo-Japanese War, and was reverted back to the Soviet Union.
3) Diaoyu Islands : These are periphery islands of Taiwan that Japan took as spoils of the First Sino-Japanese War, and Japan was legally obligated return them to the Republic of China under the terms of Japan's surrender. The least damaging way Japan can resolve this problem is to return them to Taiwan instead of China.
Heckleberry
Japan supporters won't like to hear it but the fact is that no Japanese has been able to set so much as a toenail on the islands for 65 years.
Shinzo-kun, his cronies and their supporters can jump up and down all day but this won't change in the lifetime of anybody posting here.
ken1911jp
South Korea for some reason avoids the International Court of Justice.
Heckleberry
@Hachi - Japan's economy depends on China, USA and SK (with whom Japan has enjoyed huge trade surpluses). So Japan is powerless too, in your logic?
@ken - and what, give legitimacy to Japan's claim? It's best to ignore a yapping dog, not engage with it.