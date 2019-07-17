Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea accuses Japan of 'lukewarm' stand on N Korea sanctions

3 Comments
By Hyunjoo Jin and Takaya Yamaguchi
SEOUL/TOKYO

Relations between U.S. allies South Korea and Japan deteriorated on Tuesday with South Korea questioning Japan's commitment to U.N. sanctions against North Korea, while a South Korean legal case looked set to aggravate old wartime animosity.

Relations between the neighbors have long been plagued by memories of Japan’s 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula. In recent months, the question of compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese occupiers has been a particular source of friction.

Ties between Washington’s two biggest Asian allies took a sharp turn for the worse this month when Japan restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea. The curbs threaten global supplies of memory chips and smartphones.

Japan has denied that the dispute over compensation for laborers is behind the export curbs, even though a Japanese government minister cited broken trust with South Korea over the labour dispute in announcing the export restrictions.

Instead, Japan has cited "inadequate management" of sensitive items exported to South Korea.

Japanese media reported that hydrogen fluoride, one of the three materials covered by the Japanese curbs that can also be used in chemical weapons, had been shipped to North Korea after being exported to South Korea.

South Korea denied that with President Moon Jae-in calling the reported accusation a "grave challenge". The Japanese government has said it did not make any accusation about materials going to North Korea.

Nevertheless, South Korea hit back on Tuesday with the chief of its National Intelligence Service (NIS) telling a parliament committee on intelligence that Japan was very "lukewarm and passive" in terms of implementing U.N. sanctions.

The intelligence chief, Suh Hoon, told legislators Japan had recently allowed the entry of vessels suspected of making illegal ship-to-ship transfers of oil or coal products to North Korean ships in violations of U.N. sanctions, said Lee Eun-jae, one of the lawmakers briefed by the agency said.

A spokesman for the NIS confirmed that Suh had briefed the legislators but declined to give details.

A Japanese government spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

South Korea's industry minister called on Japan to accept an independent investigation into the export control system, accusing Japan of failing to provide evidence to back up its accusation of "inadequate management" of export items.

The minister, Sung Yun-mo, also said in a Facebook posting he was ready to talk to Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko at any time and in any place.

The United States has for years sought a united stand with South Korea and Japan on standing up to what all three have long seen as North Korean aggression.

Over the past year, U.S. President Donald Trump has been engaging directly with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a bid to get him to give up his nuclear weapons.

David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told Japan's NHK broadcaster on Friday the United States would not intervene in the dispute, but he encouraged them to settle it through dialogue.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Yawn, grow up already.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan: "We suspect you may be giving sensitive materials to North Korea"

South Korea: "I'm rubber, you're glue!"

Is this for real? Can SK become any more childish?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told Japan's NHK broadcaster on Friday the United States would not intervene in the dispute

Told you so.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

