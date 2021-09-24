3 Japan PM hopefuls urge elderly to stay on job for pension system

Three of the four candidates for Japan's next prime minister on Thursday encouraged more elderly people to stay on the job and contribute to the public pension system in a bid to ensure its sustainability amid the country's rapidly aging population.
Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and former gender equality minister Seiko Noda said in an online town hall meeting for the Sept 29 presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that more people aged 65 and older should continue to work and pay pension premiums.
Speaking in the meeting involving about 100 citizens online, Takaichi said the government can oblige companies to keep employing people until they turn 70.
Kishida said age should not be the sole criterion which divides workers and retirees. "I would like elderly people with the will and ability to join as backers" of the system, he said.
Noda said the declining birth rate is behind rising concerns about the future of the pension system, and that it is vital to increase the number of people shouldering the system.
Government data show the number of people aged 65 and older totals an estimated 36.40 million, accounting for 29.1 percent of Japan's total population, the highest level on record.
Meanwhile, the fourth candidate, vaccination minister Taro Kono, did not go into details, only saying it is important for the government to show various options and discuss with people after presenting data on the nation's pension system.
"What we must defend is our pension lives in the future, not the pension system itself," Kono said.
Kono has drawn questions from his rivals after proposing creating a guaranteed minimum portion of public pension that would be fully financed by tax revenues instead of premiums.
Kono has yet to show the size of a fiscal source for the proposal and the margin of a possible increase in the consumption tax to that end.
Kishida, in contrast, has said he would not raise the consumption tax from the current 10 percent for about 10 years.
The LDP vote will virtually decide the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the party currently controls the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament.
In Thursday's 90-minute session, the four hopefuls answered questions from the citizens on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic, economic and fiscal policies to digital transformation of society and social security.
Given the situation over the COVID-19 pandemic, the LDP is to hold the meetings in a virtual format for four days through Sunday, rather than the barnstorming presidential candidates have traditionally carried out.
The four contenders are set to focus on diplomacy, national security, the environment and energy on Friday, and disaster risk reduction, national resilience, tourism promotion, as well as agriculture and fisheries on Saturday.
On Sunday, they will exchange views on constitutional amendment, measures against the falling birth rate and population, regional revitalization, the promotion of sports and culture, as well as investment in education and human resources.© KYODO
15 Comments
Login to comment
didou
Work, work, work, that’s your life.
The LDP took the lead with many elderlies over 70 still employed within the party.
NB: why does JT disable the comments thread quickly recently?
Monty
to keep employing people until they turn 70.
Work until you drop!
Count me out! I am counting already my days until my pension.
Just a little bit more to go for me.
P. Smith
Yes, keep working past the mandatory retirement age at your company for less than you made before your birthday. Sign me up!!!
sakurasuki
Keep elderly wok until when? Are they assuming that elderly will work and live forever? What is purpose pension system then?
P. Smith
MontyToday 06:55 am JST
MontyToday 06:55 am JST
OnTheTrail
The ponzi scheme that is national pension is collapsing, US following shortly.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
When your people live close to 100 years old. Retirement age will have to change. People in the future might live to 120 or 130. You can't expect to retire at the same age when life expectancy was 50 to 70. Japan is not the only country making this changes. More countries will have to follow.
Ramzel
That is all well and good. I know plenty of people in their 60s who wish to keep working, but the government needs to force companies to employ them under fair conditions past 60.
Many Japanese companies have a pre-retirement demotion plan for people as young as in their late 40s. No one wants to keep working for 15-20 years in a lesser position with less pay than they are used to.
noriahojanen
I think that retirement age is ageism, thus should be abolished altogether. Employers instead should be allowed to cut employment through negotiations (with retirement money guaranteed)
diobrando
instead of to cut cost where it can be done, they prefer to push people to work until death...
trinklets2
Seems like they have that inert despise of the elderly. They want us to keep working till we bend just so we can contribute to the pension fund but they spare the young foreign Jlanguage students who work 2 jobs with a total of more than 8hrs a day and at times 5 to 6 days a week without pitching to the system! Where is justice?
Luddite
There should be a retirement age, people should be able to work for as long as they want to. The pension age will rise though, as life expectancy rises.
noriahojanen
Kono's plan is the centre of discussion at the session, which I also find worth debating. By quick calculation, the consumption tax rate needs to be raised from the current 10 % to 15 % to guarantee the minimum pension amount (65,000 yen per month). Meanwhile the current scheme financed though pension premiums (at minimal 16,000 yen per month) is already becoming heavy burdens on younger lower-income individuals.
Cricky
So they admitted the pension scam can not actually pay back the money people were forced to pay into it?
And having known this was going to happen 30+ years ago admit they did nothing to reform the system to alleviate the problem, rather than take responsibility ask everyone to take one for the team to cover their incompetence. Beautiful Japan work until death.
dagon
Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and former gender equality minister Seiko Noda said in an online town hall meeting for the Sept 29 presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that more people aged 65 and older should continue to work and pay pension premiums.
Utterly cynical calculations by the candidates. They know that many of those nearing retirement are relics of that storied Bubble era, making enormous salaries and contributing little to productivity. They do not want that cash flow to be cut off too soon.
On the other hand, the "younger", saddled with precarious employment and low salaries, do not have very good prospects of significantly contributing to the pension coffers anytime soon, especially with the pandemic downturn. They will strive to get that tax money any way they can though, even if they have to draw blood from stone.
Monty
@P.Smith
Glad you’re almost there, Monty. Good luck on the final stretch; I hope it flies by for you!
Thank you!