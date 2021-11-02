Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

33% say economy was top issue in election: poll

1 Comment
TOKYO

Around 33 percent of the electorate viewed economic policies as most important in last weekend's general election, a Kyodo News survey showed Tuesday.

The two-day nationwide telephone survey conducted following Sunday's House of Representatives election also found that 42.5 percent of respondents thought the opposition parties should have won more seats.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and its smaller partner Komeito retained a comfortable majority of 261 seats in the 465-seat lower chamber of parliament.

Among the opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan won 96 seats, the Japan Innovation Party secured with 41 and the Japanese Communist Party took 10.

In the survey, 39.9 percent of the respondents said the outcome was appropriate, while 14.0 percent said the ruling coalition should have won more seats.

The CDPJ and JCP lost seats despite coordinating candidates in more than 200 single-member districts to avoid splitting the anti-LDP vote.

In the survey, 61.5 percent said the opposition parties should change their strategy, while 32.2 percent said they should continue to pursue it.

The public support rate for the Kishida cabinet stood at 58.1 percent, up from 55.7 percent at its launch in early October.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

33% say economy was top issue in election: poll

Declining population that cause domestic market fall and labor market shortage. That just one thing that causing economy decline among other thing. Nothing really addressed for this except just more pledges.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog