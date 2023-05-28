Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the G7 summit in Hiroshima on May 20. Photo: AP/Susan Walsh
politics

Over 60% oppose Diet dissolution by June for snap election: poll

3 Comments
TOKYO

Over 60 percent of respondents to a Kyodo News poll are opposed to a possible snap election before the current parliament session scheduled through late June ends, results showed Sunday.

The weekend survey comes amid speculation that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will call a snap election if his cabinet's approval rating improves following the Group of Seven summit meeting held in Hiroshima through May 21.

Approval and disapproval ratings for Kishida's cabinet changed little from April and stood at 47.0 and 35.9 percent, both rising 0.4 percentage point.

Asked whether Kishida should dissolve the House of Representatives by the end of the current parliament session on June 21 for an election, 60.6 percent of the respondents said he should not, while 30.2 percent expressed support for such a move.

The poll showed 62.3 percent believed Kishida either greatly or to some extent demonstrated leadership at the G7 gathering that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended in person to rally further support for his country in its fight against Russian invasion.

Similarly, 70.8 percent said holding the summit in Hiroshima and the visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum by the world leaders including Zelenskyy were "significant" steps toward realizing a world without nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, the proportion of people who said they were worried or somewhat worried about the government's plans to expand the usage of My Number national identification cards stood at 70.0 percent.

The concerns come following reports that thousands of cards, linked to health insurance data, were found to have contained erroneously registered information, and in some cases, users' medical information was exposed to others.

A total 28.8 percent said they were not or not too worried about the cards.

Regarding plans by major utilities to raise electricity prices, 50.7 percent called the move "unavoidable," while 47.7 percent said it "should not be done."

Among the respondents, 40.9 percent said they supported the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, followed by 12.6 percent and 8.8 percent who said they backed the opposition Japan Innovation Party and main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, respectively, while 19.8 percent did not support any political party.

Conducted Saturday and Sunday, the survey called 511 randomly selected households with eligible voters on landline phones and 2,716 mobile phone numbers. It yielded responses from 427 households and 625 mobile phone users.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

A firm majority does not want the ruling party to hold snap elections... but when they do inevitably hold the elections, a firm majority will re-elect the ruling party.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Over 60% oppose Diet dissolution by June for snap election: poll

Poll represent people opinion however in Japan it doesn't matter many decision will be done in the opposite way from the poll, remember Olympic few years ago?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It doesn't matter what people want. The LDP will do whatever they want.

The vast majority of people didn't want a state funeral for Abe, but the LDP laid on a ceremony which cost more than Queen Elizabeth II's send-off.

If Kishida's in the mood for an election, there will be an election.

And the voters, having just been shown that the LDP don't give a tuppenny t0ss about them, will turn out and vote them back in again.

Dentsu will get a nice little payday and we'll return to being told there isn't enough money to pay for daycare, pensions, etc. Inertia is in charge here.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog