Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

78% think 1-year delay of Olympics appropriate: poll

0 Comments
TOKYO

A total of 78.7 percent of people think the decision earlier this week to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics for about one year due to the global coronavirus pandemic was "appropriate," a Kyodo News survey showed Saturday.

The three-day nationwide telephone poll conducted from Thursday also found that 11.1 percent were in favor of delaying the Summer Games, initially due to begin July 24, for about two years. While 5.9 percent said the games should have been canceled, 1.8 percent wanted them to be held by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed Tuesday to the unprecedented delay of the games for about one year in a teleconference.

But the decision raised concerns over the considerable logistic challenges and extensive reshuffling of the coming year's international sports calendar.

As for emergency measures to ease the impact on Japan's economy from the outbreak, 43.4 percent preferred reducing the consumption tax rate, which was raised to 10 percent from 8 percent last October and has weighed on household spending and business investment.

To underpin consumer spending, 32.6 percent said they favor cash handouts, a measure being considered by the government and ruling coalition.

As far as the outlook on coronavirus infections in Japan was concerned, 74.5 percent expected the virus to spread further while 21.1 said it will fade out.

The poll also found the approval rating for Abe's cabinet has fallen 4.2 percentage points to 45.5 percent from the previous survey conducted on March 14-16.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog