Gov't moves to defuse argument over urban-rural wage gap

The top spokesman of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration downplayed Thursday a remark made by a labor ministry official at a ruling party lawmakers' meeting on urban-rural wage gaps, apparently to avoid upsetting business circles.

The labor ministry official's reference to a unified minimum hourly age across the country, before the relaxation of rules in April to attract more foreign workers, prompted Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to deny any preparations were under way to eliminate regional wage gaps.

The official made the remark in the meeting with ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers seeking a unified minimum wage, saying consultations will be held with relevant officials of other government agencies. He later told reporters a panel of experts will be set up in April to study the minimum wage system.

"I have heard that a Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare director overseeing the matter touched on the issue in a meeting of LDP lawmakers, but the ministry has not started discussions on specifics or made arrangements," Suga said in a regular news conference.

A different senior labor ministry official followed up on Suga's remark by saying the official at the LDP meeting "expressed his personal view, and the ministry is not considering unifying minimum wages or establishing a study group."

The government is set to loosen restrictions on foreign workers to tackle serious labor shortages caused by Japan's aging population and falling birthrate, but concerns remain about foreign laborers concentrating in major cities where wages are typically higher.

Despite some public concerns about an expected sharp increase in foreign workers, business lobbies are supportive of the government's policy shift to address the labor crunch.

Abe's government has been sensitive to voices in business circles, particularly ahead of the upper house election in summer.

Business managers have voiced concern about eliminating wage gaps as it would raise labor costs in some regions and could seriously hurt small business operators.

A chief of a restaurant chain association in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima said, "Local restaurants, which are competing fiercely with leading restaurant chains, would not be able sustain operations if wages go up."

Currently, hourly minimum wages are decided by each prefectural government, taking into account the regional economic situation. The figures are revised every fiscal year after a ministry advisory panel comes up with a rough target of wage hikes around the summer.

In the current fiscal year ending March 31, the national average of minimum hourly wage stood at 874 yen, with Tokyo logging the highest at 985 yen and Kagoshima marking the lowest at 761 yen.

Some critics say that rural areas could continue to struggle with labor shortages unless urban-rural minimum wage differences are properly managed.

A revised immigration control law passed the Japanese parliament in December to create two types of visa for "specified skilled workers," which would be applicable to foreign workers aged 18 or older.

By creating the new visas, Japan will formally open its doors to foreign blue-collar workers for the first time. In the past, it has granted working visas only to people with professional experience and skills such as doctors, lawyers and teachers.

The government is estimating that Japan will accept up to 345,000 foreign workers over five years.

