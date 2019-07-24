Abe apologizes to families of former leprosy patients over discrimination

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday apologized to family members of former leprosy patients who suffered under the government's segregation policy of the past.
"I deeply apologize as prime minister and as representing the government for having forced you to endure pain and hardship for a long time in your precious life," Abe, bowing in apology, told a meeting with the family members at his office.
"The government as a whole will work with you toward eradicating discrimination and prejudice," Abe said.
The meeting came after the government did not appeal a court decision that ordered the state to pay a total of about 376 million yen in damages to 541 out of 561 plaintiffs in a damages suit at the Kumamoto District Court.
Chikara Hayashi, who led the plaintiffs in the damages suit, said the government's decision against appealing the ruling gave the family members hope.
Hayashi urged the government to step up efforts to change wrong perceptions about leprosy, which is now curable, through education. It is "difficult" to dispel the sense of discrimination in society, Hayashi said. Leprosy is also called Hansen's disease.
Abe promised the government will work on compensating the plaintiffs and also their relatives who were not involved in the lawsuit. "It is a great step forward," Hayashi told a press conference held at a parliamentary building after the meeting.
"Abe's apology was a blessing," Hwang Gwang Nam, who serves as deputy head of the plaintiffs' group, said.
Many patients had been isolated in sanatoriums under the decades-long government policy between 1907 and 1996, and their relatives faced discrimination.
The government has said it will pay compensation swiftly to relatives of leprosy patients, irrespective of whether they participated in the damages suit, but details have yet to be revealed.
Japan has already set up a compensation system for former leprosy patients themselves, and in 2001 then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi apologized for the country's segregation policy.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Heckleberry
Hang on, so Abe is apologising for something he, or the current government was not directly responsible for, and for a practice dating back over 100 years? I thought that idea was considered ridiculous here on JT?
Why don't the victims just let it go? Why sour the relations, why use it for a political reason, why bring up the past instead of moving forward etc etc?
Deputy head of the plaintiff's group was Korean, so he must surely be motivated by some age old indoctrination/brainwashing anti-Japan agenda during his upbringing? Anybody?
oldman_13
Good for Abe.
The patients are grateful for the sincere apology.
Disillusioned
Because Japan was still separating leprosy patients in the 70's, unlike other 'modern' countries that had wiped out leprosy by the 1940's.
vanityofvanities
Leprosy is a prohibited word in Japan. They cannot use in publications and in broadcasting. They use Hansen's Disease instead. I am surprised the word is still used in English.
Yubaru
Huh?!?!?! If he can do a deep bow apology like this one here, how hard would it be to do it, with the same insincerity in other places?
I mean really now, he is only doing this because the government lost the case, if they had won, there is no way he would have done this, even though it would have been deserved.
BigYen
Come on. This is the Prime Minister of Japan apologizing formally to the relatives of those people who suffered not only from the disease itself but also from the stigma, oppression and isolation that resulted from having that disease. As the successor to those Governments which instituted such policies, and as the elected leader (whether you like him or not) of the descendants of those people who shunned their fellow citizens, he's the right person to issue that apology.
Surely we can suspend the cynicism for once.