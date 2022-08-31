Abe awarded Australia's highest honor for service to bilateral ties

Australia on Wednesday awarded former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe its Honorary Companion of the Order of Australia, the country's highest honor, for his "eminent" contributions to the development of bilateral relations.
The honor, awarded by Australia's Governor-General David Hurley, is typically reserved for its citizens but may be given to foreigners who have demonstrated extraordinary service to the country or humanity at large.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, formally agreed to receive the honorary appointment before he was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving an election campaign speech on July 8, according to a government notice.
"Throughout his long political career, Mr Abe demonstrated his true friendship to Australia and a deep commitment to furthering the Australia-Japan trade and economic relationship, defense cooperation, and people-to-people links," the notice read.
Australia praised Abe as an "experienced statesman of the first order" who elevated the relationship between the two countries to new heights under their special strategic partnership.
It also said his leadership on the global stage was "remarkable," including his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and as a force behind the formation of the Quad group, which involves Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
Other world leaders awarded the honor include deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Nelson Mandela, who was an anti-apartheid activist and South Africa's first president.© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
BigP
That’s a mistake!
Spitfire
Australia......WTF.
He only wanted to brown nose you in case China attacked his country.
John Noun
Haha. Oh Australia, what are you doing?
Abe was a criminal. Like his grandfather.
Spitfire
Been seeing a ton of propaganda flying about recently regarding Abe.
On one TV show they tried to justify his woeful Abenomasks by reading out a letter a supposed 10-year-old lkd wrote to thank the then dear leader for supplying masks to his family when all the drugstores were out of them.
The TV program then went on to say that even though the Abenomasks had to be stored,at terrific expense because nobody actually wanted one,they actually never said that of course, and that by the time they were actually delivered the drugstores were full of superior masks,the surplus.....thanks to Abe's wisdom were delivered to nations less fortunate than Japan.
What a knight in shining armour.