Abe awarded Australia's highest honor for service to bilateral ties

Australia on Wednesday awarded former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe its Honorary Companion of the Order of Australia, the country's highest honor, for his "eminent" contributions to the development of bilateral relations.

The honor, awarded by Australia's Governor-General David Hurley, is typically reserved for its citizens but may be given to foreigners who have demonstrated extraordinary service to the country or humanity at large.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, formally agreed to receive the honorary appointment before he was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving an election campaign speech on July 8, according to a government notice.

"Throughout his long political career, Mr Abe demonstrated his true friendship to Australia and a deep commitment to furthering the Australia-Japan trade and economic relationship, defense cooperation, and people-to-people links," the notice read.

Australia praised Abe as an "experienced statesman of the first order" who elevated the relationship between the two countries to new heights under their special strategic partnership.

It also said his leadership on the global stage was "remarkable," including his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and as a force behind the formation of the Quad group, which involves Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Other world leaders awarded the honor include deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Nelson Mandela, who was an anti-apartheid activist and South Africa's first president.

