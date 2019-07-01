Abe, Erdogan agree to step up negotiations on Japan-Turkey trade pact

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on Monday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed Monday to accelerate negotiations on an economic partnership agreement between their countries.

In a meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East as tensions flare between the United States and Iran over Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Abe said in the meeting, their first since December last year, that there is "great potential for cooperation with Turkey, a major regional power," citing education, disaster prevention and energy as areas to explore.

Erdogan earlier in the day said he wants to conclude an EPA with Japan "at an early date in 2019."

Meeting with senior officials of the Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby known as Keidanren, he stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral economic ties as Turkey hopes to boost agricultural exports to Japan.

"The world is in a situation which can be described as a trade war because of protectionist policies including tariff barriers," Erdogan said at the outset of the meeting.

The president, who is visiting Tokyo after attending the Group of 20 summit held over the weekend in Osaka, also had an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

