Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS
politics

Abe, Erdogan agree to step up negotiations on Japan-Turkey trade pact

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed Monday to accelerate negotiations on an economic partnership agreement between their countries.

In a meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East as tensions flare between the United States and Iran over Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Abe said in the meeting, their first since December last year, that there is "great potential for cooperation with Turkey, a major regional power," citing education, disaster prevention and energy as areas to explore.

Erdogan earlier in the day said he wants to conclude an EPA with Japan "at an early date in 2019."

Meeting with senior officials of the Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby known as Keidanren, he stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral economic ties as Turkey hopes to boost agricultural exports to Japan.

"The world is in a situation which can be described as a trade war because of protectionist policies including tariff barriers," Erdogan said at the outset of the meeting.

The president, who is visiting Tokyo after attending the Group of 20 summit held over the weekend in Osaka, also had an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo