Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, last August. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Abe, Johnson to work closely over coronavirus response

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed Sunday to work closely amid concerted international efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak during their telephone conversation, the Japanese government said.

As the global spread of the pneumonia-causing virus raises concerns over holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, the two leaders also affirmed cooperation on the July 24 to Aug 9 Games.

During their talks, held at the request of Britain, Johnson said he wished for the success of the games, according to the Japanese government.

They also shared the view that the two, along with other members of the Group of Seven industrialized countries, should join forces to prevent the outbreak of the virus, now labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, from slowing global growth.

Abe briefed Johnson on what measures Tokyo has taken so far to combat the virus that originated in China late last year.

The Japanese premier has requested that all schools be shut until a spring break ends in early April, and big sports and cultural events be canceled, postponed or scaled-down.

Japan also implemented tougher border control steps for travelers from China and South Korea, as it believes it is in a critical period now for blocking a potential surge in infections.

New coronavirus cases topped 1,500 in Japan, including about 700 from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. In Britain, more than 1,000 people tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, with more than 300 new cases confirmed in one day.

Johnson also expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided for the quarantined British cruise ship, which is operated by a U.S. company, adding that he would like to visit Japan once the situation settles.

The leaders of the G-7 countries are scheduled to hold a videoconference on Monday to discuss their responses to the global virus spread, as the outbreak continues to roil financial markets and more countries move to impose travel restrictions.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union.

Abe held separate phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron last Friday on cooperation to contain the virus.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Abe is wrong again. Instead of to join China and South Korea to form a golden triangle of northeast asian emergency association to fight the virus, Abe reached out to UK for cooperation. Does he know that UK is half globe away ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Shaking hands? Really?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Happy (Or Not) White Day!

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #72: How Japanese Hear Rage Against The Machine Lyrics

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo