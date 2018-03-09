Abe to visit U.S. in April to discuss N Korea with Trump

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he will visit the United States next month for talks with President Donald Trump to coordinate their policies on North Korea, ahead of a first-ever summit between Washington and Pyongyang.
Speaking after a telephone conversation with Trump, Abe hailed the "change" in North Korea's stance as it has offered to "begin dialogue on the basis that it will denuclearize."
"I agreed with President Trump that (this development) is the result of Japan, the United States and South Korea, together with the international community, having continued to put a high level of pressure on North Korea," Abe said.
During his U.S. trip possibly in early April, Abe is expected to exchange views with Trump over how to deal with the North led by Kim Jong Un ahead of the landmark U.S.-North Korea summit talks.
Moon has already agreed to meet with Kim in late April. A South Korean government source said Friday the Trump-Kim talks will be held after that.
The White House said Trump and Abe "affirmed their strong intention to continue close trilateral coordination with South Korea to maintain pressure and enforce international sanctions until such point that North Korea takes tangible steps toward complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization."
Abe stressed the "solid position" taken by Tokyo and Washington is "absolutely unwavering."
Trump accepted the North Korean leader's invitation for the summit talks, according to Chung Eui Yong, head of South Korea's National Security Office. Chung is visiting Washington to brief the Trump administration about his meeting earlier this week with Kim in Pyongyang.
Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service, who also met Kim as a member of a South Korean delegation led by Chung, will make a two-day visit to Japan from Monday for talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. He accompanied Chung to the United States.
Abe said he also discussed with Trump North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, and asked for his cooperation in resolving the issue.
Abe quoted Trump as saying he understood everything the Japanese leader had told him.
"I will continue to coordinate with President Trump toward resolving North Korea's nuclear and missile (development) and the abduction issue, and we will address these issues in even closer cooperation," Abe said.
Kono held a press conference at which he dismissed suggestions that the Trump-Kim talks conflict with Japan's previous warnings about dialogue with North Korea.
Asked if he was concerned the United States would only act in its own interests in dialogue with the North, Kono said the talks "will not be a bilateral framework, but with the United States talking with North Korea as a representative of the international community."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, said North Korea's offer of talks with Trump shows it is moving toward denuclearization.
But Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said North Korea needs to abandon its nuclear program for the proposed talks to have any meaning.
"There is no change in our position that North Korea needs to display concrete actions toward denuclearization in order for dialogue to be meaningful," Onodera said at a press conference.
The defense minister also touched on the possibility of reviewing Japan's defense equipment in accordance with a change in the regional security situation, in case denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula progresses following the envisioned Trump-Kim talks.
A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official expressed reservations, saying the developments are "a bit quick."© KYODO
zurcronium
Abe: Why did you do this?
Trump: I am the king of randomness.
Abe: Why did you not tell me first?
Trump: You do not matter.
Abe: My daily reports of NK attacks are now useless.
Trump: Do you think I look fat? Now that Un guy, he is fat. I am not fat. Right? Oh, when are you going to let GM sell cars in Japan?
Meeting ends.
News next day on NHK. Trump and Abe have fabulous meeting.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Please don't let Japan screw this historic chance for peace up
Ganbare Japan!
Extremely wise move by PM Abe. Simply, the meeting with Pres. Trump will be about making sure USA and Japan are "on the same page" about issue; to advise Trump about the Japanese Abductees; and to advise caution in the meeting with how to deal with Kim.It is nice to see Japan and USA lead the way in negotiations, when other nations sat on their hands for so long.It took 2 strong leaders to be proactive,to get this to happen.
If Trump-Kim meeting goes well,and abductee situation is fully resolved,then PM Abe will direct Japanese Big Business to start economic partnerships in NK (in next 5 years). Big, untapped market there, and Japan could be the major investor in NK in future.Really promising times now.
Dango bong
enough about the abduction issue, please give it a rest. You are three decades too late and much more important things are happening. Don't be like South Korea living in the past
Wallace Fred
Hmm what pray tel
Heckleberry
You could've just typed 'Ganbare!!! Japan!!!' instead of all that..
Heckleberry
Easy for you to say when it's not your own family members who have disappeared and are believed to be held in NK against their will for decades. What government wouldn't pursue this issue?
bones
Why not just say he’s going to play Golf and eat chocolate cake with the orange one?
Derek Grebe
What could possibly go wrong?
gogogo
Its another stall, NK has never lived upto anything.
elephant200
This is really a stab in the back for Mr.Abe!
Dango bong
4 decades after it happened? um.... none
smithinjapan
"I agreed with President Trump that (this development) is the result of Japan, the United States and South Korea, together with the international community, having continued to put a high level of pressure on North Korea,"
Hahaha... Abe has no choice but to say this, given his tours of the world to pay off countries to isolate NK and China, and support the re-militarization of Japan. But of course it's complete hogwash, given that just YESTERDAY Abe was showing cause for concern about the US' shifting stance on the regime, and saying Japan would not cease in its push for further sanctions, that there would be no dialogue no matter what (They literally said it was too late for that), etc.
He sure didn't waste any time today nipping up and down at Trump's heels when he saw Trump walking off the course without him again.
smithinjapan
'"I will continue to coordinate with President Trump toward resolving North Korea's nuclear and missile (development) and the abduction issue, and we will address these issues in even closer cooperation," Abe said.'
Translation: Abe and Japan are going to derail nuclear talks again.
itsonlyrocknroll
There comes a time, when, a nation, a government need to stand its ground.
Before any dialogue, Kim Jong Un and his ghastly Pyongyang dictatorship need to comply with all globally agreed UN security council resolutions.
Every single one, no more no less. Appeasement is not a opinion.
elephant200
Mr.Abe can goto Australia or New Zealand to seek their help if he is not pleased!
Alfie Noakes
Blimey! Discovering that Trump had an affair with Stormzy was shocking enough but this is just unbelievable!
MASSWIPE
Funny how history repeats itself. This is reminiscent of 1972, when Richard Nixon announced his intention to visit China without bothering to inform the leaders of Japan. Abe sure has some egg on his face, having been foolish enough to think that he could forge some sort of special bond with a man (Donald) who has NO friends and never will. Beginning more than a year ago, Abe worked hard to model his relations with Donald on the apparently warm and cordial relationship that had prevailed between U.S. President Eisenhower and Abe's maternal grandfather and former Japanese Prime Minister Kishi Nobusuke (in office, 1957-60).
Instead, in a cruel twist of fate Abe's relations with Donald now appear to more closely resemble the unhappy and acrimonious relations between Nixon and Sato Eisaku, the prime minister of Japan from 1964 to 1972 who was kept in the dark about Nixon's overtures to China in the early 1970s. FYI, Sato was actually the younger brother of Kishi--making him Abe's maternal great-uncle. Bitter irony atop bitter irony for Abe, a man obsessed to no end with his family lineage and clearly wanting to more closely resemble his grandfather.
oldman_13
Abe is sure a sucker for punishment. Trump and the US would sell him out in a heartbeat. And needs to talk to NK on his own.
browny1
Masswipe - you're talking way too much sense there.
Abe, besotted with his war-time ancestors, wants to recreate history on his terms in their image.
And he thinks carousing with Trump will enable this to happen.
He's only going so as to escape the political domestic heat that's building up here.
Video conferencing keeps him on firm terra, so he asked his advisers "Get me outa here pronto", and so the sudden totally unecessary zip to the US to save Japan and the World.
kawabegawa198
Let's see how the Libtards twist this to suit their agenda....
Alistair Carnell
Abe needs to stay home, put on his big boy trousers, and resist from throwing a spanner in the works.
Alexandre T. Ishii
Abe has more experience in politics than Trump and he wants to demonstrate that, but it is an only individual meeting to me, just to see what's USA to compare Japan in democracy... Japanese nationalists thinks opposite way hanging Abe and Abe to feel proud of it? Well, NK isn't a big problem, something behind the scene in this US/JP endlessly seems to be Tomodachi isn't good to me. Guess what? World big picture doesn't look like that to me.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
Abe is going to Japan to receive his orders from Trump. The US will not allow unification of SK and NK as it will remove US excuse for having military bases in both Japan and SK. Iran gave up its nuclear weapons program and the US continues to impose sanctions and wants to abandon the agreement which many nations, including the US made. Iraq also gave up its WMD and the US invaded. Does anyone really think the US can be trusted? Its amazing how many nations accept and celebrate US domination and dictatorship.
toshiko
SK and NK are going to meet Trump. Abe needs to stop Moon scheme to create comfort woman war against Japan as Trump is gullible.
toshiko
@ripe: I think you meant Abe visit USA. If you are not aware, Abe is from Japan.
Akie
Why would Abe have to flight to US to discuss. He can simply pick up phone and talk, and save a lot of money for Japanese people. If Abe wants to spoil the talk between NK and US, he would have zero chance to do that. Japan is marginalized.
quercetum
Is it not clear the insignificance of Abe and Japan to Trump?
Kim some 35 yrs old and Trump twice his age. Trump needs play the elder role here and guide Kim to an agreement.
Akie
The only reason that I can think of for Abe flight to US is that the money has to be ready for the talk between NK and US. One of big issue in denuclearization is incentive, or buy out. Japan can definitely help in that regard.
toshiko
Direct negotiation because it is advantageous to Abe who can use his Californian speech while Trump struggles to speak or creating tweeting messages. Trump tweets. Abe knows.
AlexBecu
The views of some of the people commenting on here is the reason why Japan has to have a strong and independent military again. Taking it's security into it's own hands. Trump is like one of this trolls posting hate, instead he uses Twitter.
No one will defend Japan better then Japanese themselves. Relying on the US is like reading the comment section on Japan. Bias, and hateful, while pretending otherwise.
chococya96
Unless Abe is contributing towards denuclearisation and peace in the Korean peninsula, he should stay out of this.