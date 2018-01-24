Abe urges opposition to step up Diet debate on Constitution reform

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged all political parties Wednesday to deepen debate on his ruling camp's proposal for a first-ever amendment to the Constitution.

"It's irresponsible to tell Self-Defense Forces personnel to risk their lives in emergencies while (their existence) may be unconstitutional," Abe said in the Diet's first question-and-answer session of this year's ordinary session.

As part of efforts to realize his longtime political goal, Abe proposed last May to add to war-renouncing Article 9 of the supreme law an explicit reference to the SDF, saying the lack of such a reference leaves room for arguments that an organization even for self-defense contravenes the pacifist charter.

"It's the responsibility of our generation to eliminate room for debate on the matter," Abe said.

But Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan which has become the largest opposition in the House of Representatives following the general election in October, criticized Abe's proposal.

"Unless we live in a country ruled by a dictatorial government, an ideal form of a country should be presented through each party's platforms and policies for review by the citizens in elections," said Edano, whose party is opposed to revision of Article 9.

Yuichiro Tamaki, who heads the Party of Hope, said his party will not support Abe's plan, although the conservative party has been viewed as positive toward constitutional revision itself.

A reference to the SDF, if added to the Constitution, would contradict the clause forbidding possession of a military, Tamaki said.

Regarding the government's defense policy, both Edano and Tamaki questioned whether acquiring long-range cruise missiles would conform to Japan's exclusively defense-oriented policy under its war-renouncing Constitution.

The government has approved a record draft defense budget for fiscal 2018 totaling 5.19 trillion yen ($47.3 billion), including costs related to introducing new cruise missiles amid the growing North Korean threat.

Abe said the move was aimed at bolstering defense equipment within the scope of the conventional defense policy.

As for his labor reform plan, a key policy pledge by Abe's ruling bloc for the ongoing parliament session, he aims to submit a bill centering on imposing a binding cap on long working hours.

But Edano and Tamaki criticized the plan's merit-based pay system for well-paid, highly skilled workers, arguing the bill could lead to "zero overtime pay."

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, asked about the government's stance on the country's whaling, which has drawn global criticism.

Abe said Japan should continue the practice in a sustainable manner and with a scientific basis, and the country will "pursue all possibilities" to resume commercial whaling.

Although Japan halted commercial whaling in accordance with a global moratorium adopted by the International Whaling Commission in 1982, it has hunted whales since 1987 for what it calls "scientific research purposes."

