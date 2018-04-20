Aso says he won't resign over ministry sexual harassment scandal

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Thursday he has no intention of stepping down over a sexual harassment scandal involving the ministry's top official.

Aso told reporters in Washington, where he is attending a Group of 20 meeting, that it is still unclear if the top bureaucrat, Junichi Fukuda, had actually made sexually suggestive comments to female reporters including one working for a Japanese broadcaster.

TV Asahi lodged a protest with the ministry after saying one of its female employees was the victim of sexual harassment by the top bureaucrat reported by weekly magazine Shukan Shincho.

"I'm not considering it," Aso said when asked whether he will quit. "It's still unclear whether the magazine story is true...But since (Fukuda) is denying it, all we can do is look into it further," added Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister.

Opposition parties had already been seeking Aso's resignation over the Finance Ministry's doctoring of public records pertaining to cronyism allegations against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the harassment allegations have bolstered their case.

They are also urging the ministry to question Fukuda immediately in light of the complaint from TV Asahi.

At a hearing held between opposition parties and ministry officials on the harassment, lawmakers of the Party of Hope called for Fukuda to be punished now, before he can resign and escape being held to account by the ministry.

Ministry officials present said the decision was up to Aso, who has authority over personnel issues.

The officials also repeated that the ministry has asked a law firm to ascertain the facts of the matter with a view to figuring out a punishment for Fukuda, and those lawyers plan to question him.

The ministry has called for the alleged victims to come forward and recount their experiences to the law firm, a decision criticized as unfair by Seiko Noda, the minister for women's empowerment, and others.

At the start of the hearing, lawmakers including Mizuho Fukushima of the Social Democratic Party held up signs with the hashtag "Me Too" -- a worldwide rallying cry for victims of sexual assault or harassment to share their experiences and call for change.

Noda, meanwhile, said at a press conference that she is considering setting up a group for women working in media to discuss harassment and other issues they face.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said she recognizes sexual harassment as "something that inhibits a dynamic working environment, and a serious problem concerning women's human rights."

