Biden says he supports Suga's plan to hold safe Tokyo Olympics

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday reiterated his support for Japan's plan to hold a safe Tokyo Olympics next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he briefly talked with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

During approximately 10 minutes of conversation on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Britain, the two also agreed to closely cooperate so that the G7 can deliver "a powerful message," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The three-day summit is set to end Sunday, with leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union discussing issues including the coronavirus pandemic response, ways to ensure a global economic recovery and initiatives to counter China's economic clout.

On the first day of the summit, Suga conveyed to his G7 counterparts his strong resolve to hold the Olympics even as concerns linger about going ahead with the global sporting event while the spread of the virus is not under control.

He reassured Biden on Saturday that adequate infection-control steps will be put in place to realize a "safe and secure" games, according to the ministry.

Suga also emphasized the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in pursuing a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, with Biden agreeing with the premier's views, the ministry added.

Among key U.S. allies, Tokyo has been put at the center of the U.S. strategy to counter Beijing's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Suga was the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House under the Biden presidency, with their first in-person talks occurring in mid-April.

